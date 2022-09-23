Key OK Given to New Entity

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZHkm_0i7ZFBKM00
Wine like this can be sold at new store, board says.Unsplash

FALL’S TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Wine and beer could be sold at a Wawa under construction here in Bucks County, following action taken to transfer a Pennsylvania liquor license to the convenience store being built at 530 Lincoln Highway.

The key decision by Falls Township officials was one of three significant moves made during the same Board of Supervisors’ meeting.

If approved next by the state Liquor Control Board, the Wawa could offer wine and beer sales when it opens early next year. It would be Wawa’s 16th site statewide to sell alcohol.

By a 3-1 vote, township supervisors OK’d an inter-municipal liquor license transfer – a move opposed by some residents, as well as by Supervisor Vice Chairman Jeff Boraski, who voted against the transfer and cited displeasure with Wawa’s late-in-the-game decision to sell alcohol.

Said he: “I don’t like them coming back to us after we’ve already approved that business.”

Additionally, some township residents at the meeting expressed fear of increased traffic in the store vicinity and its proximity to “kid-focused entertainment” at Funzilla in the same shopping center.

Supervisor Brian Galloway said Giant and ShopRite stores nearby currently sell alcohol with in-store seating for customers opting to drink wine or beer they’ve purchased, a design planned by Wawa at the site. And Supervisor John Palmer said he had visited convenience stores selling alcohol in the Harrisburg area and “didn’t see any abuse going on.”

“I don’t see how we can restrict capitalism when it’s throughout our community already,” he said.

Wawa customers would be permitted to buy up to 192 ounces of beer or up to 3,000 milliliters of wine per transaction. The store could have five cooler doors, as well as beer and wine on the shelves, and would have seating for up to 30 customers.

Wawa alcohol customers must prove they’re at least 21 years old, according to Ellen Freeman, Wawa attorney, who added a card transaction scanner is used by the store.

At the same board meeting, Fall’s Township supervisors acted on measures related to the township municipal building renovation, like authorizing the advertisement of bids for fencing on Lincoln Circle.

The 925 linear feet of chain link fence will secure the construction area, as well as protect vehicles and equipment used in the renovation work, according to Boraski.

The renovation project also will require Falls Township offices be relocated “for a year plus,” said Boraski, to 430-450 Lincoln Highway in Fairless Hills. An exact move-in date is unknown, said Township Manager Matthew Takita, though it’s likely to be in place by December.

The board also unanimously approved issuance of a $25 million bond to cover township expenses for an architect, engineers and other professionals related to the project. And it set Jan. 1, 2023 as the date for when bids will be accepted for the renovation project, with IEI Architects of Philadelphia to oversee the job running from Feb. 1, 2023 to Feb. 1, 2024.

The same meeting also saw Falls supervisors have the township join the long list of Bucks County municipalities opposing the $1.1 billion sale of Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority to Aqua Pennsylvania. They called the sale to a private entity “unconscionable,” and said it would result in rate hikes for residents and businesses.

