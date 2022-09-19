Yardley, PA

Park & Rec Group Gets Key Awards

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5UUP_0i1UbXDP00
Man walks a trail in a park.Unsplash

YARDLEY, Pa. - Having won two key national endorsements, the Lower Makefield Township Parks and Recreation Department here has been named an “elite” agency for its “overall quality” of operation, management and services in the community.

The national accreditations came from the Commission for the Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), which indicates “that an agency has met rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services,” according to the Lower Makefield Parks and Recreation Department.

“We are the first agency to complete this process in Pennsylvania, which is a great accomplishment for not only the Parks and Recreation staff but for the Lower Makefield Township Community Volunteers, the board of supervisors, the Park Board and the department heads who helped make this accreditation process possible,” said Monica Tierney, director, township Parks and Recreation Department. “We are very proud and excited to be a part of this CAPRA community. This is a real commitment to offer the highest level d of services to the community.”

As part of the accreditation process, Lower Makefield had to demonstrate compliance with 154 recognized standards, and document all policies and procedures. The process “can identify efficiencies and heighten areas of accountability, all of which translate into higher quality service and operation to benefit the community,” said Tierney.

The accreditation process involves formal application, self-assessments, a site visit by a team of trained visitors that results in a written report, and a hearing with the commission to grant accreditation.

A CAPRA review of Lower Makefield’s department -- it oversees 500 acres of parks, 28 miles of bike trails, the Community Pool, Community Center, a dog park, and special events and programs – said important “pillars” had been met by the Bucks County agency.

“On any given day,” said CAPRA, “someone is positively affected through parks and recreation – whether they are taking a walk on a trail or fitness class at the community center, getting a nutritious meal, or just reaping the benefits of clean air and water because of preserved open space.”

