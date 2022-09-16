Falls Township, PA

$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into Energy

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIe4R_0hyg7eQ600
'Goodies' left at a landfill.Unsplash

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A $90 million proposal to construct two renewable natural gas facilities on a sprawling landfill just north of Philadelphia – a project called ‘an economic boon’ to the region – has been given two thumbs up by the township planning commission.

If given final approval by township supervisors at a future board meeting, the two 20,000-square-foot Waste Management Inc. plants will be located next to each other on an 18-acre tract on New Ford Mil Road, opposite the Wheelabrator Falls waste-to-energy facility.

It’s hoped the plant, which would collect and convert gases recovered from the landfill operation for energy use, will operate by 2024, according to the Bristol, Pa.-based Waste Management, which also said the new plants will reduce carbon dioxide emissions and eliminate the current practice of burning off gas created at the landfill. It said new jobs will be opened at the site.

“While Waste Management’s project has not yet come before the Falls supervisors, I am excited about the prospect of renewable energy, new jobs and an economic boon to our region,” said Jeff Dence, chairman, township supervisors.

The plan has the two plants capture gases created underground by decomposing waste, then pipe the product to renewable natural gas processing equipment. The current set-up at the landfill, run by Waste Management for several decades, sees large flares burning off gases emitted at the site. The company said that practice will be eliminated by the new plants.

The new plants, according to Waste Management, will create new jobs at the Falls Township site, and are part of an $800 million company program to invest in 17 similar projects across the country.

“Look below the surface and you’ll see cutting-edge technology powering the largest landfill-gas-to-energy producer in North America,” states Waste Management in a press release on the proposal. “Through the production, storage, distribution and transmission of methane gas, Waste Management provides a crucial source of power for residences, businesses and more.”

(Sounds like a cool idea. What do you think? Tell me in a comment, then click my ‘Following’ and stick around for more news on this.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

Bucks County, PA
432 followers

More from Gregory Vellner

Yardley, PA

Park & Rec Group Gets Key Awards

YARDLEY, Pa. - Having won two key national endorsements, the Lower Makefield Township Parks and Recreation Department here has been named an “elite” agency for its “overall quality” of operation, management and services in the community.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

$1.1 Billion Sewer System Sale Off

The proposed $1.1 billion sale of Bucks County, Pa.’s sewer system apparently has been flushed away following public outcry against a plan that would have been the largest privatization ever in the U.S of a wastewater system.

Read full story
1 comments
Bucks County, PA

Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly Virus

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. -- Cottontail rabbits and snowshoe hare face a “significant threat” from a deadly virus spreading nationwide and recently detected in Pennsylvania, according to the state Game Commission, now warning Bucks County, Pa., rabbit owners to take precautions against the highly pathogenic and contagious disease even though it has not yet been seen locally.

Read full story
4 comments
Bucks County, PA

New Town Complex to be Designed

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Five years after rejection of a plan to build a new municipal complex here because it was too pricey, officials have hired an architectural firm for the “less expensive” design and renovation of the 60,000-square-foot center next year.

Read full story
Washington Crossing, PA

Family Donates Revolutionary War Sword

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. -- A more than 260-year-old sword seen as a “tangible connection” to America’s struggles during the Revolutionary War has been donated by its handlers to Washington Crossing Historic Park hrtr.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

County Election Office Receives Unknown Substance in Mail

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Authorities have yet to identify materials sent in an envelope bearing an expletive-laden message and containing an unknown suspicious substance sent to the Bucks County, Pa., Board of Elections Office here – action later called “idiotic and pathetic behavior.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Measure Addresses Wildlife Cleanup

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- While a new Pennsylvania Game Commission measure will “increase public service,” it does not address deer-related accidents like the hundreds reported in Bucks County, Pa., over the past five years, including one fatal crash.

Read full story
Quakertown, PA

Bird Flu Finally Landing

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – At farms and markets everywhere, talk now is that the end is near – the conclusion, that is, of an avian influenza outbreak that over the past three months has killed four million chickens and ducks.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Authorities Warn About Grandparent's Scam

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. -- Grandmom and Grandpop receiving a long-sought phone call from their beloved grandchild sounds wonderful, right? Not necessarily, says Mike Bannon. “Unfortunately,” said Bannon, director, Bucks County, Pa., Consumer Protection, “this is a particularly disturbing scam that a lot of senior citizens have received.”

Read full story
Levittown, PA

Some Sour on Lemon Law

LEVITTOWN, Pa. -- A few days after the Bucks County, Pa., commissioners passed a lemon law protecting used-car buyers, local dealerships said they already offer buyers the items named in the new law.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Price Hike Planned to Fish in PA

LANGHORNE, Pa. – On a recent Tuesday afternoon at Core Creek Park here in Bucks County, just a few miles north of Philadelphia, it was partly sunny, 79 degrees and tranquil. A good day for fishing, but little was going on at a place that features a 24-hour fishing dock, as well as a boat house and launching pad.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Food Vouchers Program Opens

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- As the nation’s consumer price index showed food prices up about 7 percent over last year, the Bucks County, Pa. Area Agency on Aging told seniors help is on its way in the form of free food vouchers.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Hunters Aplenty at Tyler State Park

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- While a decline in the number of Pennsylvania hunters has raised concern about managing deer population, there currently is no shortage of those hoping to pursue the “dense” number of whitetails at Tyler State Park here in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Fuzzy Falcons Tagged, Nesting

HARRISBURG, Pa. – It wasn’t business as usual at a state office building here at the Pennsylvania capitol, with no discussion or debate over funding, legislation or the gubernatorial election. Instead, all hands were on deck for four fuzzy-headed baby birds on a ledge.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

Bird Flu Strikes Vultures

LANCASTER, Pa. – As the avian influenza outbreak that began here hits the one-month mark this week since it began killing countless chickens, turkeys, ducks and wild birds like bald eagles, authorities now have confirmed the highly pathogenic virus has struck an eighth county poultry operation as well as killed 80 black vultures in neighboring Maryland.

Read full story
14 comments
Snyder County, PA

New Road Plan Helps Nesting Eagles

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Concern a $640 million road project threatens the livelihood of bald eagles nesting nearby, the Pennsylvania Transpiration Department says it will pump the brakes and undertake measures to protect the once-endangered species from harmful noise and visibility commotion.

Read full story
Snyder County, PA

New Road Plan Helps Nesting Eagles

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Concern a $640 million road project threatens the livelihood of bald eagles nesting nearby, the Pennsylvania Transpiration Department says it will pump the brakes and undertake measures to protect the once-endangered species from harmful noise and visibility commotion.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Bald Eagles, Ducks Hit by Avian Flu

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry struggles with the loss of 3.5 million chickens so far due to a highly contagious strain of avian influenza, concern now is growing about the virus striking wild birds like eagles and ducks – distressing information that has authorities asking the public to help.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Results Released on Tyler Park Deer

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Tests performed on deer in Tyler State Park here found no “forever chemicals” that would have required a ban on eating venison, but concern has been raised a “more measured” examination is needed before making a “robust” conclusion on the presence of PFAS toxins.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy