$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into Energy

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A $90 million proposal to construct two renewable natural gas facilities on a sprawling landfill just north of Philadelphia – a project called ‘an economic boon’ to the region – has been given two thumbs up by the township planning commission.

If given final approval by township supervisors at a future board meeting, the two 20,000-square-foot Waste Management Inc. plants will be located next to each other on an 18-acre tract on New Ford Mil Road, opposite the Wheelabrator Falls waste-to-energy facility.

It’s hoped the plant, which would collect and convert gases recovered from the landfill operation for energy use, will operate by 2024, according to the Bristol, Pa.-based Waste Management, which also said the new plants will reduce carbon dioxide emissions and eliminate the current practice of burning off gas created at the landfill. It said new jobs will be opened at the site.

“While Waste Management’s project has not yet come before the Falls supervisors, I am excited about the prospect of renewable energy, new jobs and an economic boon to our region,” said Jeff Dence, chairman, township supervisors.

The plan has the two plants capture gases created underground by decomposing waste, then pipe the product to renewable natural gas processing equipment. The current set-up at the landfill, run by Waste Management for several decades, sees large flares burning off gases emitted at the site. The company said that practice will be eliminated by the new plants.

The new plants, according to Waste Management, will create new jobs at the Falls Township site, and are part of an $800 million company program to invest in 17 similar projects across the country.

“Look below the surface and you’ll see cutting-edge technology powering the largest landfill-gas-to-energy producer in North America,” states Waste Management in a press release on the proposal. “Through the production, storage, distribution and transmission of methane gas, Waste Management provides a crucial source of power for residences, businesses and more.”

