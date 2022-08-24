New Town Complex to be Designed

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEheH_0hTQChCy00
An architect designs a structure.Daniel McCullough

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Five years after rejection of a plan to build a new municipal complex here because it was too pricey, officials have hired an architectural firm for the “less expensive” design and renovation of the 60,000-square-foot center next year.

Falls supervisors recently hired IEI Architects Inc. of Philadelphia for the project, according to Theresa Katalinas, communications director, Falls Township. The project pricetag is not yet known, she said, but anticipated to be “much less expensive” than the original idea.

“The current project entails renovating the existing building and is expected to be much less expensive,” said Katalinas. “We do not yet have a cost, as the construction documents have not been finalized and the project has not yet gone out to bid.”

The age of the building to be reworked, which prior to municipal offices served in “several other purposes,” is uncertain, she said.

“Falls Township had looked to build a brand new municipal complex back in 2015 or 2016,” she said. “The pricetag was much higher than anticipated and the board decided in 2017 not to move forward.”

The decision to renovate over rebuild came down to money, said Supervisor Chairman Jeffry Dence.

Said he: “After careful analysis, our board determined that while improvements could be made to our complex, it was not fiscally responsible to build a completely new structure.”

The project in the township of 33,769 is an “exciting” one, he said.

“The outlook for our updated and renovated municipal complex is exciting and truly one our residents can be proud of,” he said. “For starters, the upgraded building will offer greater community access. Perhaps most importantly, all municipal functions will be housed on the first floor. This was a significant design decision in that it will allow elderly residents and others with handicaps to get where they need to go within our building more easily.”

A second access and exit point to and from the site to “help drivers get in and out” more efficiently is being handled by project engineers, said Dence.

“It’s just long overdue,” said Supervisor Brian Galloway.

Construction documents are expected by October 1, according to Katalinas. The construction phase is expected to go out for bid January, with IEI overseeing construction administration from Feb. 1, 2023 to Feb. 1, 2024. The project sees a complete overhaul of the municipal building and integrated functions.

“IEI is working on a new interior and exterior façade design,” said Supervisor Vice Chairman Jeff Boraski.

Updates include improvements to several offices including administration, code enforcement and fire marshal, finance, parks and recreation, police, clerks, tax collector, and public works, as well as a transition from a public meeting room to a community room which could be used by residents and local groups.

(Stay on top of the news. Click my ‘Following,’ then register or download the app.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

Bucks County, PA
414 followers

More from Gregory Vellner

Washington Crossing, PA

Family Donates Revolutionary War Sword

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. -- A more than 260-year-old sword seen as a “tangible connection” to America’s struggles during the Revolutionary War has been donated by its handlers to Washington Crossing Historic Park hrtr.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

County Election Office Receives Unknown Substance in Mail

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Authorities have yet to identify materials sent in an envelope bearing an expletive-laden message and containing an unknown suspicious substance sent to the Bucks County, Pa., Board of Elections Office here – action later called “idiotic and pathetic behavior.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Measure Addresses Wildlife Cleanup

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- While a new Pennsylvania Game Commission measure will “increase public service,” it does not address deer-related accidents like the hundreds reported in Bucks County, Pa., over the past five years, including one fatal crash.

Read full story
Quakertown, PA

Bird Flu Finally Landing

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – At farms and markets everywhere, talk now is that the end is near – the conclusion, that is, of an avian influenza outbreak that over the past three months has killed four million chickens and ducks.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Authorities Warn About Grandparent's Scam

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. -- Grandmom and Grandpop receiving a long-sought phone call from their beloved grandchild sounds wonderful, right? Not necessarily, says Mike Bannon. “Unfortunately,” said Bannon, director, Bucks County, Pa., Consumer Protection, “this is a particularly disturbing scam that a lot of senior citizens have received.”

Read full story
Levittown, PA

Some Sour on Lemon Law

LEVITTOWN, Pa. -- A few days after the Bucks County, Pa., commissioners passed a lemon law protecting used-car buyers, local dealerships said they already offer buyers the items named in the new law.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Price Hike Planned to Fish in PA

LANGHORNE, Pa. – On a recent Tuesday afternoon at Core Creek Park here in Bucks County, just a few miles north of Philadelphia, it was partly sunny, 79 degrees and tranquil. A good day for fishing, but little was going on at a place that features a 24-hour fishing dock, as well as a boat house and launching pad.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Food Vouchers Program Opens

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- As the nation’s consumer price index showed food prices up about 7 percent over last year, the Bucks County, Pa. Area Agency on Aging told seniors help is on its way in the form of free food vouchers.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Hunters Aplenty at Tyler State Park

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- While a decline in the number of Pennsylvania hunters has raised concern about managing deer population, there currently is no shortage of those hoping to pursue the “dense” number of whitetails at Tyler State Park here in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Fuzzy Falcons Tagged, Nesting

HARRISBURG, Pa. – It wasn’t business as usual at a state office building here at the Pennsylvania capitol, with no discussion or debate over funding, legislation or the gubernatorial election. Instead, all hands were on deck for four fuzzy-headed baby birds on a ledge.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

Bird Flu Strikes Vultures

LANCASTER, Pa. – As the avian influenza outbreak that began here hits the one-month mark this week since it began killing countless chickens, turkeys, ducks and wild birds like bald eagles, authorities now have confirmed the highly pathogenic virus has struck an eighth county poultry operation as well as killed 80 black vultures in neighboring Maryland.

Read full story
14 comments
Pennsylvania State

New Road Plan Helps Nesting Eagles

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Concern a $640 million road project threatens the livelihood of bald eagles nesting nearby, the Pennsylvania Transpiration Department says it will pump the brakes and undertake measures to protect the once-endangered species from harmful noise and visibility commotion.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

New Road Plan Helps Nesting Eagles

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Concern a $640 million road project threatens the livelihood of bald eagles nesting nearby, the Pennsylvania Transpiration Department says it will pump the brakes and undertake measures to protect the once-endangered species from harmful noise and visibility commotion.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Bald Eagles, Ducks Hit by Avian Flu

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry struggles with the loss of 3.5 million chickens so far due to a highly contagious strain of avian influenza, concern now is growing about the virus striking wild birds like eagles and ducks – distressing information that has authorities asking the public to help.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Results Released on Tyler Park Deer

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Tests performed on deer in Tyler State Park here found no “forever chemicals” that would have required a ban on eating venison, but concern has been raised a “more measured” examination is needed before making a “robust” conclusion on the presence of PFAS toxins.

Read full story
1 comments
Clearfield County, PA

PA's Oldest Living Turkey Found

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With Pennsylvania’s spring gobbler season to begin at the end of the month, state Game Commission biologists were outfitting turkeys captured for fitting with leg bands and GPS transmitters when a surprise discovery was made – the oldest living female turkey ever recorded in the state.

Read full story
Berks County, PA

Deer Tangled in Net is Freed

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – A Pennsylvania Game Commission warden is being credited with using an unorthodox way to free a deer trapped by its antler in a net for some time here in this eastern state county.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Bat Flies 418 miles PA to Kentucky

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A diminutive female bat – she weighs that of 10 paper clips and has a wingspan of 3.5 to 5.5 inches -- has migrated a single-season record of 418 miles from Pennsylvania to Kentucky, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which said the journey bodes well for the endangered species.

Read full story
3 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Warning Issued on Bears Waking Up

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is advising residents to “reduce negative bear-human interactions” now that black bears are emerging from winter dens and may be bad-tempered or irritable due to hunger following hibernation.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy