Some Sour on Lemon Law

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Th3LV_0gMpmFWj00
New lemon law covers used cars.

LEVITTOWN, Pa. -- A few days after the Bucks County, Pa., commissioners passed a lemon law protecting used-car buyers, local dealerships said they already offer buyers the items named in the new law.

“We provide a warranty and don’t put a car out for sale unless already inspected,” said a representative who did not want to be name at Levittown Auto, 4033 New Rogers Road.

Said a spokesman at DriveTime, 1816 E. Lincoln Hwy in Langhorne: “Inspection is done ahead of time, we offer a 30-day limited warranty on the vehicle and have protection plans.”

The new ordinance – offering county-level protection making it the first of its kind in Pennsylvania – provides a legal remedy to consumers who buy a used car that turns out to be a lemon. It goes into effect in January.

“Most of our auto dealers by far are honest and do a good job,” said Michael Bannon, director of the county Consumer Protection/Weights & Measures Department. “But I’m afraid that there’s a few businesses out there that have given the industry a black eye, and that’s what we’re looking to address right now.”

Such a “black eye” struck a consumer three months ago at a used-car dealership not far from the other two.

“A month after I got the car, it was in the shop twice for an old battery, dead bulbs, torn down rotors, the brakes,” said the woman who bought the car and whose name is intentionally withheld. “More upset than mad. You can’t get any decent honest help from anybody. Save your money. They will charge you an arm and a leg for a worn down car.”

The ordinance, unanimously approved by the three commissioners, requires car dealers to provide warranties on certain used car purchases, ensure the used cars they sell can pass inspection and tell the truth about their vehicles for sale.

Warranty requirements vary with some vehicles, like older cars and those with more than 100,000 miles, exempted from the ordinance.

“This first-of-its-kind county ordinance is the latest example of our administration’s investment in Consumer Protection as well as our vision of a Law Department that is proactive in addressing the needs of Bucks Countians,” said Commissioner Chair Bob Harvie.

The ordinance expands local enforcement capabilities, allowing the Law Department and Consumer Protection/Weights & Measures to crack down on dealers who make misrepresentations about, or fail to disclose issues with, the used cars they sell.

County Solicitor Joe Kahn noted that in the six months between the ordinance’s passage and implementation, Consumer Protection plans to conduct outreach to help local car dealers understand their obligations under the new ordinance.

County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said the new law ‘makes a lot of sense.” Said he: “This really strengthens the safety net for the consumer.”

(Turn lemon news into lemonade here. Click my ‘Following,’ then register or download the app.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

Bucks County, PA
403 followers

More from Gregory Vellner

Bucks County, PA

Price Hike Planned to Fish in PA

LANGHORNE, Pa. – On a recent Tuesday afternoon at Core Creek Park here in Bucks County, just a few miles north of Philadelphia, it was partly sunny, 79 degrees and tranquil. A good day for fishing, but little was going on at a place that features a 24-hour fishing dock, as well as a boat house and launching pad.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Food Vouchers Program Opens

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- As the nation’s consumer price index showed food prices up about 7 percent over last year, the Bucks County, Pa. Area Agency on Aging told seniors help is on its way in the form of free food vouchers.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Hunters Aplenty at Tyler State Park

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- While a decline in the number of Pennsylvania hunters has raised concern about managing deer population, there currently is no shortage of those hoping to pursue the “dense” number of whitetails at Tyler State Park here in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Read full story
1 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Fuzzy Falcons Tagged, Nesting

HARRISBURG, Pa. – It wasn’t business as usual at a state office building here at the Pennsylvania capitol, with no discussion or debate over funding, legislation or the gubernatorial election. Instead, all hands were on deck for four fuzzy-headed baby birds on a ledge.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

Bird Flu Strikes Vultures

LANCASTER, Pa. – As the avian influenza outbreak that began here hits the one-month mark this week since it began killing countless chickens, turkeys, ducks and wild birds like bald eagles, authorities now have confirmed the highly pathogenic virus has struck an eighth county poultry operation as well as killed 80 black vultures in neighboring Maryland.

Read full story
14 comments
Harrisburg, PA

New Road Plan Helps Nesting Eagles

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Concern a $640 million road project threatens the livelihood of bald eagles nesting nearby, the Pennsylvania Transpiration Department says it will pump the brakes and undertake measures to protect the once-endangered species from harmful noise and visibility commotion.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

Bald Eagles, Ducks Hit by Avian Flu

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry struggles with the loss of 3.5 million chickens so far due to a highly contagious strain of avian influenza, concern now is growing about the virus striking wild birds like eagles and ducks – distressing information that has authorities asking the public to help.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Results Released on Tyler Park Deer

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Tests performed on deer in Tyler State Park here found no “forever chemicals” that would have required a ban on eating venison, but concern has been raised a “more measured” examination is needed before making a “robust” conclusion on the presence of PFAS toxins.

Read full story
1 comments
Harrisburg, PA

PA's Oldest Living Turkey Found

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With Pennsylvania’s spring gobbler season to begin at the end of the month, state Game Commission biologists were outfitting turkeys captured for fitting with leg bands and GPS transmitters when a surprise discovery was made – the oldest living female turkey ever recorded in the state.

Read full story
Berks County, PA

Deer Tangled in Net is Freed

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – A Pennsylvania Game Commission warden is being credited with using an unorthodox way to free a deer trapped by its antler in a net for some time here in this eastern state county.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Bat Flies 418 miles PA to Kentucky

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A diminutive female bat – she weighs that of 10 paper clips and has a wingspan of 3.5 to 5.5 inches -- has migrated a single-season record of 418 miles from Pennsylvania to Kentucky, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which said the journey bodes well for the endangered species.

Read full story
3 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Warning Issued on Bears Waking Up

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is advising residents to “reduce negative bear-human interactions” now that black bears are emerging from winter dens and may be bad-tempered or irritable due to hunger following hibernation.

Read full story
6 comments
Somerset, PA

Mother Bear, Cubs Doing OK

SOMERSET, Pa. – In a remote section of a forest here in the quiet, rural southwestern Pennsylvania county known by many for its role in the crash of a hijacked airliner on Sept. 11, 2001, is where they found her among fallen tree limbs and brush that had formed what looked like a large bird’s nest.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Business Recovery Grants Totaling $4.8 Million Awarded

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – Saying they wanted to “spread out” grants to as many needy small businesses as possible, the Bucks County commissioners have awarded $4.8 million to 785 entities economically struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Coyote Not Seen, yet Not Gone

Have you seen a coyote lately like this one?Unsplash. More than a month after a coyote frightened Bucks County, Pa., homeowners as it roamed backyards and possibly killed a pet dog, there have been no additional sightings of the wild animal.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

New Regulations for PA Horseracing

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Mired over the past few years with incidents of “illegal and unethical” horseracing practices – the latest when a jockey bet on a horse to win that he was not riding -- the Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission has issued integrity measures at its six tracks.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Lawsuit Filed over PFAS Contamination

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – As Pennsylvania pursues action on PFAS chemical contamination of residential groundwater and a state park creek used by deer, Bucks County officials here have taken the contentious issue to another level.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Water Standards Under Review in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Pennsylvania Game Commission officials continue to await word on whether deer in Bucks County’s Tyler State Park have been contaminated with a “forever chemical,” a move is afoot statewide to strengthen water regulations and keep the same pollutant out of residential drinking supplies.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

Bird Flu, a Threat to Backyard Chickens

Pennsylvanians with backyard chicken flocks should practice biosecurity measures against avian influenza like the large commercial operators now facing imminent threat of the highly pathogenic virus, say area hatcheries.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy