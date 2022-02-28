Water standards under review in PA. Unsplash

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Pennsylvania Game Commission officials continue to await word on whether deer in Bucks County’s Tyler State Park have been contaminated with a “forever chemical,” a move is afoot statewide to strengthen water regulations and keep the same pollutant out of residential drinking supplies.

As of Monday, Feb. 28, final results have not yet been recorded on tests performed a couple months ago on deer in the Newtown-based park, according to Andrew DiSalvo, wildlife veterinarian, state Game Commission, who noted deer drink from the Neshaminy Creek in the park where PFAS have been found.

To keep residential water clear of the same toxins – perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluoroctanoic acid (PFOA), a move is underway statewide to bolster standards. The chemicals, used in past decades in products resistant to water and heat, and in firefighting foam like that used at military bases, already have been found in groundwater in Horsham Township in Montgomery County, and in Warrington and Warminster townships in Bucks County.

New regulations would set a maximum contaminant level of 18 parts per trillion for PFOS and 14 for PFOA. Both are stricter than U.S Environmental Protection Agency marks.

Pennsylvania officials today said they are taking steps to safeguard drinking water.

“Since Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order in 2018, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has worked tirelessly to put the safety and health of Pennsylvanians first,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonald.

A 60-day public comment period began last Saturday for residents to evaluate the mew standards.

