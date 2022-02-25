Bird Flu, a Threat to Backyard Chickens

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08V50S_0eNzK54700
Backyard chickens in a cage.Unsplash

Pennsylvanians with backyard chicken flocks should practice biosecurity measures against avian influenza like the large commercial operators now facing imminent threat of the highly pathogenic virus, say area hatcheries.

“We’ve been hearing about it through the state Game Commission that it’s on their radar,” said a spokesman who asked not to be named at Freedom Ranger Hatchery in Reinhold, Lancaster County, Pa. “They want to make sure it doesn’t come into Pennsylvania.”

He said advice given to backyard chicken owners is simple: “Be very careful of exposing your birds to other birds -- whether you the owner is going into other chicken pens, or exposure to other wild birds. Be aware of exposure.”

Avian influenza, or bird flu, has been reported in multiple nearby states, according to the state Game Commission, which noted the influenza is most commonly spread among wild birds. If it affects domestic poultry animals, it can cause severe death rates.

Concern took centerstage this week when state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the state’s $7.1 billion poultry industry should step up biosecurity efforts to protect flocks from bird flu.

“While we have not seen it yet in Pennsylvania, we must continue efforts to actively safeguard the state the threat of this damaging virus,” said Redding. “We must be on the forefront of controlling and eradicating this virus.”

Nearby states like New York, Kentucky, Virginia, Delaware and Indiana have all had reports of chickens testing positive for the influenza. In 2015, a similar outbreak of bird flu killed nearly 50 million birds, and in the early 1980s, an avian influenza outbreak killed scores of chickens and turkeys in Lancaster County, Pa.

At Moyer’s Chicks in Quakertown, Bucks County, Pa., customers are told a clean environment is a safe one.

“You always have to be worried about disease,” said a Moyer’s spokesperson who did not want to be named. “You have to be leery of people at your farm. Whether it’s a backyard flock or something else, you want to be very sure of who is on your property. You don’t want people going into your barns and coups because anyone can transmit something.”

No human cases of avian influenza virus have been detected in the United States, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state Game Commission said proper steps should be taken to keep the virus from spreading. Among them: restrict access to the property, and wear clean clothes, scrub boots and shoes with disinfectant, and wash hands thoroughly.

Among the signs of avian influenza in a bird, according to the Game Commission: sudden death; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production, or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs, and nasal discharge, coughing and sneezing.

