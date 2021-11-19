Philadelphia, PA

Survivability -- Times Three

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vu2pm_0cyqx3by00
They beat the odds -- and defeated illness.Terry Vlisidis

COVINGTON, GA - “Success is falling nine times and getting up ten,” said Jon Bon Jovi. And on my way to talk with Lori Roques about getting back up after falling in her battle with myelofibrosis, I learned of three others who’ve been knocked down but got back up. Their survival stories are remarkable.

“I was in the midst of planning my grandmother’s surprise birthday party and didn’t want to tell anyone until I knew for sure something was wrong,” recalls Towanna, who resides in this town about 35 miles east of Atlanta. “When we were about to return home after the party, my grandmother could see something was wrong. I remember breaking down crying, but I was so relieved to be able to tell someone what I was going through. She didn’t shed but one tear. Instead, she prayed for me and spoke words of encouragement to get me through this possible life-changing ordeal.””

The ordeal was the late-night discovery of a lump near an armpit that tests eventually would conclude to be cancer. And over the coming months, Towanna underwent arduous chemo and radiation treatments. Fortunately, a final CT scan determined she was in remission.

“They said I could have no more children,” said the mother of two. “But a couple of years later I got pregnant. I had my miracle baby who is now 15.”

Erica, a lymphoma survivor from Apollo Beach, FL, gets right to it: “By the time I was 32 years old, I was a three-time cancer survivor.”

The challenging journey began with a MALT lymphoma diagnosis at age 22 that required surgery with doctors telling her, “If the cancer comes back, you could die within two months.” She fought it, but more than four years later suffered a relapse with more surgery and radiation treatments. And then, more than six years later with a newly adopted baby in her arms, Erica’s cancer returned again. Recovery was difficult and included inflammation in her heart and lungs, as well as blood disorders.

Erica never gave up, and today plays Pickleball as a 5.0 player, coaches and “dabbles,” she says, in some Pro events.

Another battle – this one against leukemia -- successfully was fought by Edmund Montefusco, of Las Vegas, NV.

For six years Montefusco served with the U.S. Army in military intelligence, including a period of time in the early 1970s in Korea when he was exposed to Agent Orange. Decades later, his enemy appeared as a rare, slow-growing hairy cell leukemia. He was 65 when a biopsy determined the diagnosis.

A retired adjunct college instructor, he has over the past several years performed volunteer work with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). He combats fatigue today, “but I can do my LLS work from my armchair with a coffee.”

NEXT: Advice and suggestions from the three survivors.

(Follow me for more articles like this one, and to see the next part of this survival story.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

Bucks County, PA
40 followers

More from Gregory Vellner

Survivors Express Thankfulness

APOLLO BEACH, FL - Giving thanks for the good in one’s life is customary at Thanksgiving, but an everyday attitude for the three people explored here in the fight to overcome illness and disability.

Read full story

A Long, Hard Victory over Illness

HENDERSON, NV – Before the COVID-19 pandemic normalized certain behaviors, Lori Roques was doing it to save her life. “It seemed so foreign then, but now with the pandemic you see it everywhere,” she said. “My mother and husband would wear a mask then and it seemed so funny.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Recovery Program to Dispense $5 Million

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - For-profit and, for the first time, non-profit businesses operating in Bucks County, Pa., are eligible now for grants up to $45,000 to help recover losses suffered in the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $5 million will be handed out.

Read full story
West Chester, PA

Dazzling Advice: Keep Your Head Up and Smile

WEST CHESTER, Pa. - It was nearly 11 a.m. on a Wednesday when, to Gina Daddazio’s pleasant surprise, a buoyant song filled her home with enthusiasm and wise words. ‘Oh, you turn out fine.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

Bumpy Road Ahead for Emissions Testing

HARRISBURG, PA - Annual emissions testing for newer vehicles in Pennsylvania would be eliminated under a proposed measure that while OK’d by the state Senate now faces a rough road of opposition.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Settlement Recovers Retirement Funds

DOYLESTOWN, PA -- A $63.4 million settlement has been reached in a class-action suit led by Bucks County against the pharmaceutical company that defrauded its retirement system.

Read full story

Search for the Magnificent Continues

On a pleasant spring day perfect for a walk in the sunshine and cool air, the pair headed out the door and into an unknown new world, according to the newspaper column, which told this story:

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

PA Senate Wants Recreation, too

Just weeks after introduction of a Pennsylvania House bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by those over 21, a similar measure has been proposed in the state Senate – a bipartisan effort to make the state the nation’s 17th with legalized pot use.

Read full story
Montgomery County, PA

Voter ID Protection on Center Stage

With the mid-term elections close at hand, voter rights took center stage when a Pennsylvania senate order backed by Republicans seeking reams of private voter information was harshly denounced by Democratic leaders in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

Read full story
2 comments
Bucks County, PA

He's on IV; She Gives Dose of Optimism

IV treatment bag at the ready. The nurse arrived at 10:30 a.m. and after checking the patient’s temperature and blood pressure, she methodically ran a 21-gauge IV in the man’s right forearm that over the next two hours would flawlessly deliver one gram of Solu-Medrol steroid to the 64-year-old multiple sclerosis patient. It’s a monthly home treatment he’s done for years to “recharge the batteries,” often with the aid of same infusion nurse, and the therapeutic session today is, as it usually is, something more like a morning coffee break.

Read full story

Bill Plants Weed for Recreation

PA bill legalizes recreational marijuana use.Unsplash. Imagine this ad: Get $10 off flower, pre-rolls, and 50 percent off D8 THC edibles. And this: Dough Boy Indoor CDB flower at $30, and weed strains available of these types: indica, sativa and hybrid.

Read full story
Doylestown, PA

Jobs Bill Aims to Help the Little Guy

DOYLESTOWN, PA – As a Vietnam War veteran and retired defense contractor, Jim McComb gave two-thumbs-up to the idea that may help thousands. “Anything positive they do is a good move,” said the Commander of VFW Post 175 here in Bucks County.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Booze Sales at Record High

Record alcohol sales in Pennsylvania during pandemic year..Unsplash. In what way did America help itself cope with the pandemic? Sports? Movies? Books? Prayer? Yes, but also …

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

New Law Eyes Tattoo Parlors, Artists

Tattoo parlors, artists must register and be licensed under proposed law.Unsplash. It took Floyd Harper but a second to consider his thoughts on whether tattoo artists like himself should be registered and licensed before practicing the trade, something not required in Pennsylvania and other states.

Read full story
1 comments
Southampton, PA

Last Call for (Some) Alcohol

There's restricted alcohol sales in Pennsylvania.Nick Fewings. Just days after Pennsylvania liquor stores began a two-bottle limit on certain items, Matt McCarthy paused from his work to reflect on matters at his Pike’s Pub tavern in Southampton, PA.

Read full story
1 comments
Bucks County, PA

Money Available for Ida's Victims

Tornadoes like this one ravaged Bucks County, PA.NOAA. Hundreds of Bucks County, PA property owners victimized by the powerful remnants of Hurricane Ida now can turn to Uncle Sam for financial assistance to recover from the storm that “left a trail of heartbreak and devastation.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Ida, Storms Help West Nile Virus

When the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck Bucks County, PA and surrounding communities, they caused severe damage in many ways – but one. “Hurricane s and tropical storms like Ida can increase the likelihood of a West Nile virus human infection due to the increase breeding of mosquitoes in this wet weather,” said Arthur Carlson, West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Coordinator, Bucks County Health Department.

Read full story

Pandemic Like a Leaky Roof

Drip, drip, drip. There's a leak, but what to do?Johnny Brown/Unsplash. Before we look at the latest in preposterous COVID-19 concepts, I’d like you to think about this:. If your house had a leaky roof, would you: a.) call a certified, professional roofer to repair it; b.) put a bucket in the living room to catch some of the falling water, or c.) do nothing and believe it’s all your imagination.

Read full story
1 comments
Bucks County, PA

Help on Its Way -- $5 Million of It

Many small businesses have been badly hurt by the pandemic. But some help is on its way.Unsplash. Know a small business in Bucks County, PA financially hurt by the pandemic plaque? Let them know help is on the way in the form of free money, county officials have announced, as part of the American Rescue Plan program that so far has given $27 million to 13,000 businesses with an additional $5 million ready to go.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy