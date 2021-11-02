Recovery Program to Dispense $5 Million

Gregory Vellner

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - For-profit and, for the first time, non-profit businesses operating in Bucks County, Pa., are eligible now for grants up to $45,000 to help recover losses suffered in the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $5 million will be handed out.

Applications for the Bucks Business Recovery Grants are being accepted through Nov. 19 in what is the latest round of federal dollars available under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. The program will dispense grants between $1,000 and $45,000.

The Bucks County commissioners recently set aside the $5 million for continuation of the recovery program.

“Our Bucks Back to Work program helped over 1,500 small businesses last year, but we know there are others who are still struggling every day,” said county Commissioner Bob Harvie. “Small business owners are our neighbors, friends and family members who keep our economy strong, which is why we keep offering assistance to them as long as we can.”

The road to recovery is flooded with trouble.Unsplash

ses that received grants through the Back to Work program are eligible to apply for a grant through the new program. Grants can be used to cover payroll expenses, pay rent and fund other operational expenses.

Businesses and nonprofits interested in the grant program must complete an online application hosted by the Redevelopment Authority of Bucks County. To help applicants navigate the process, the county has begun hosting a series of Monday webinars for businesses.

Additional information about the Bucks Business Recovery Grant program, including eligibility requirements, can be found on the county’s COVID-19 Economic Resources Portal. Questions about the program can be sent to bucksrecoverygrant@buckscounty.org

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

