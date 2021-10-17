Voter ID Protection on Center Stage

Gregory Vellner

With the mid-term elections close at hand, voter rights took center stage when a Pennsylvania senate order backed by Republicans seeking reams of private voter information was harshly denounced by Democratic leaders in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

In supporting the state Attorney General’s efforts to block the senate subpoena in Commonwealth Court, affidavits have been filed by Bucks Commissioner Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia and Montgomery County Commissioner Chair Dr. Val Arkoosh, both Democrats..

“Recent actions by the Pennsylvania Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee to stoke division, distrust and disinformation threaten to jeopardize the trust we have worked so hard to build and preserve,” wrote Marseglia, who noted efforts by the GOP to “pry private voter information” from the Department of State “imperils” the goal of guarding voter identifying information and public confidence.

The affidavits appear as exhibits attached to and cited in Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s court efforts. As county commissioners, Marseglia and Arkoosh serve on the boards of elections for their respective counties.

The senate subpoena impedes trust in the election process, wrote Arkoosh.

“It threatens to deter eligible voters from registering for fear that their personal information might be exposed to third parties,” she wrote, “and may erode the trust already-registered electors have in the elections process by lending legitimacy to false and dangerous claims that the Nov. 2 2020, election was somehow fraudulent.”

Montgomery County Commissioner Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr., chair of the Montgomery Board of Elections, also filed an affidavit stating, “I am concerned that disclosing voters’ personal information will make it harder for the Montgomery County Board of Elections to administer elections in the future.”

Since the senate subcommittee subpoena was issued last month, elected officials in Bucks have received more than 300 complaints from county voters expressing concern about the security of their identifying information, said Marseglia. Similar complaints were received in Montgomery County, said Arkoosh.

Rather than wasting taxpayer dollars on what she described in her affidavit as a “cynical political stunt,” Marseglia wrote that lawmakers should instead be considering commonsense election reforms – such as allowance for earlier pre-canvassing of ballots – that have bipartisan support among county commissioners statewide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106B44_0cTSYNHj00
PA Senate action denounced by Dem leaders.Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

Bucks County, PA
31 followers

More from Gregory Vellner

Bucks County, PA

Settlement Recovers Retirement Funds

DOYLESTOWN, PA -- A $63.4 million settlement has been reached in a class-action suit led by Bucks County against the pharmaceutical company that defrauded its retirement system.

Read full story

Search for the Magnificent Begins

On a pleasant spring day perfect for a walk in the sunshine and cool air, the pair headed out the door and into an unknown new world, according to the newspaper column, which told this story:

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

PA Senate Wants Recreation, too

Just weeks after introduction of a Pennsylvania House bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by those over 21, a similar measure has been proposed in the state Senate – a bipartisan effort to make the state the nation’s 17th with legalized pot use.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

He's on IV; She Gives Dose of Optimism

IV treatment bag at the ready. The nurse arrived at 10:30 a.m. and after checking the patient’s temperature and blood pressure, she methodically ran a 21-gauge IV in the man’s right forearm that over the next two hours would flawlessly deliver one gram of Solu-Medrol steroid to the 64-year-old multiple sclerosis patient. It’s a monthly home treatment he’s done for years to “recharge the batteries,” often with the aid of same infusion nurse, and the therapeutic session today is, as it usually is, something more like a morning coffee break.

Read full story

Bill Plants Weed for Recreation

PA bill legalizes recreational marijuana use.Unsplash. Imagine this ad: Get $10 off flower, pre-rolls, and 50 percent off D8 THC edibles. And this: Dough Boy Indoor CDB flower at $30, and weed strains available of these types: indica, sativa and hybrid.

Read full story
Doylestown, PA

Jobs Bill Aims to Help the Little Guy

DOYLESTOWN, PA – As a Vietnam War veteran and retired defense contractor, Jim McComb gave two-thumbs-up to the idea that may help thousands. “Anything positive they do is a good move,” said the Commander of VFW Post 175 here in Bucks County.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Booze Sales at Record High

Record alcohol sales in Pennsylvania during pandemic year..Unsplash. In what way did America help itself cope with the pandemic? Sports? Movies? Books? Prayer? Yes, but also …

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

New Law Eyes Tattoo Parlors, Artists

Tattoo parlors, artists must register and be licensed under proposed law.Unsplash. It took Floyd Harper but a second to consider his thoughts on whether tattoo artists like himself should be registered and licensed before practicing the trade, something not required in Pennsylvania and other states.

Read full story
1 comments
Southampton, PA

Last Call for (Some) Alcohol

There's restricted alcohol sales in Pennsylvania.Nick Fewings. Just days after Pennsylvania liquor stores began a two-bottle limit on certain items, Matt McCarthy paused from his work to reflect on matters at his Pike’s Pub tavern in Southampton, PA.

Read full story
1 comments
Bucks County, PA

Money Available for Ida's Victims

Tornadoes like this one ravaged Bucks County, PA.NOAA. Hundreds of Bucks County, PA property owners victimized by the powerful remnants of Hurricane Ida now can turn to Uncle Sam for financial assistance to recover from the storm that “left a trail of heartbreak and devastation.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Ida, Storms Help West Nile Virus

When the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck Bucks County, PA and surrounding communities, they caused severe damage in many ways – but one. “Hurricane s and tropical storms like Ida can increase the likelihood of a West Nile virus human infection due to the increase breeding of mosquitoes in this wet weather,” said Arthur Carlson, West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Coordinator, Bucks County Health Department.

Read full story

Pandemic Like a Leaky Roof

Drip, drip, drip. There's a leak, but what to do?Johnny Brown/Unsplash. Before we look at the latest in preposterous COVID-19 concepts, I’d like you to think about this:. If your house had a leaky roof, would you: a.) call a certified, professional roofer to repair it; b.) put a bucket in the living room to catch some of the falling water, or c.) do nothing and believe it’s all your imagination.

Read full story
1 comments
Bucks County, PA

Help on Its Way -- $5 Million of It

Many small businesses have been badly hurt by the pandemic. But some help is on its way.Unsplash. Know a small business in Bucks County, PA financially hurt by the pandemic plaque? Let them know help is on the way in the form of free money, county officials have announced, as part of the American Rescue Plan program that so far has given $27 million to 13,000 businesses with an additional $5 million ready to go.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Ida's Visit a Costly One; an Encore Possible

Hurricane Ida was an expensive guest in Bucks County.Unsplash. Ida's visit to suburban Philly was very costly. Hurricane Ida's made a costly visit to Philly suburbs.Brian McGowan.

Read full story

Gimme Five -- and Stop the Nonsense

It's a key number in the Voting Rights Act., and maybe something like it is needed again.Ryan Jones. The team with the most points wins, right? Isn’t that how it works? Whether a baseball game, business enterprise or political election, the top score is number one. At least that’s how it’s supposed to play out.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

A Prison Break -- back to society

Program at Bucks County, PA prison gets inmates back to realityUmanoide. Breaking out and back to the real world, thanks to Bucks County PA prison programUmanoide. Imprisoned drug addicts in Bucks County, PA have found hope in returning to society, says the Department of Corrections in marking a five-year recovery program that successfully treated hundreds of inmates.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow in Small Town

LANCASTER, PA --- About 85 miles west of Philadelphia – and tucked into a region oh-so-charming with attractive farmland, remarkable history and the Amish on horse-and-buggy, is an amiable town of 8,600 and its lovely homes, as well as delightful shops and restaurants on tree-lined streets.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Vaccinate -- or Get Lost, Says the Boss

County of Bucks employees must be vaccinated -- or else.CDC/Unsplash. COVID-19 remains a problem, so the County of Bucks, PA told workers to get a shot or get lost.RMV/1002z. One of Bucks County PA's biggest employers has told its 2,400 workers to vaccinate against COVID-19 by late October or they will be fired -- a move designed to "protect and serve" the public, it said, and one that could set a precedent for other bosses.

Read full story
2 comments
Doylestown, PA

Here's Another Health Concern

West Nile virus is back and you need to get away -- however possible.RMV/1002. As activity to cub COVID-19 continues – schools debate masking and clinics handle vaccine boosters – public health authorities in Pennsylvania have turned attention to another health concern – West Nile Virus.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy