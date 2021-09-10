Help on Its Way -- $5 Million of It

Many small businesses have been badly hurt by the pandemic. But some help is on its way. Unsplash

Know a small business in Bucks County, PA financially hurt by the pandemic plaque? Let them know help is on the way in the form of free money, county officials have announced, as part of the American Rescue Plan program that so far has given $27 million to 13,000 businesses with an additional $5 million ready to go.

“We want to try and focus on businesses that did not receive funding from the last four rounds of grants,” said Bob Harvie, county commissioner. “This is a continuation of that.”

Continuing is the Bucks Back to Work Small Business Grant Program launched last year with funding from the federal CARES Act. Through that program, the county provided grants to thousands of qualifying small businesses ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.

The county expects in the coming weeks to announce eligibility requirements and a timetable for applications in the continuing segment, said Harvie, noting adjustments are expected to broaden program guidelines.

Under current regulations, a business must physically be located in the county, regardless of the owner’s residence, and must have less than 50 employees. Eligibility requirements also previously stated that a for-profit business must have an annual gross revenue of less than $700,000, and that non-profits and landlords are not eligible for the program.

“We want to continue to do what we can to help small businesses who are still trying to get their feet underneath them after a tough 18 months,” said Harvie.

For more information on the Bucks Back to Work Grant Program, contact bucksbacktowork@buckscounty.org, said Harvie.

