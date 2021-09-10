Help on Its Way -- $5 Million of It

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4J81_0bs9eGJ200
Many small businesses have been badly hurt by the pandemic. But some help is on its way.Unsplash

Know a small business in Bucks County, PA financially hurt by the pandemic plaque? Let them know help is on the way in the form of free money, county officials have announced, as part of the American Rescue Plan program that so far has given $27 million to 13,000 businesses with an additional $5 million ready to go.

“We want to try and focus on businesses that did not receive funding from the last four rounds of grants,” said Bob Harvie, county commissioner. “This is a continuation of that.”

Continuing is the Bucks Back to Work Small Business Grant Program launched last year with funding from the federal CARES Act. Through that program, the county provided grants to thousands of qualifying small businesses ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.

The county expects in the coming weeks to announce eligibility requirements and a timetable for applications in the continuing segment, said Harvie, noting adjustments are expected to broaden program guidelines.

Under current regulations, a business must physically be located in the county, regardless of the owner’s residence, and must have less than 50 employees. Eligibility requirements also previously stated that a for-profit business must have an annual gross revenue of less than $700,000, and that non-profits and landlords are not eligible for the program.

“We want to continue to do what we can to help small businesses who are still trying to get their feet underneath them after a tough 18 months,” said Harvie.

For more information on the Bucks Back to Work Grant Program, contact bucksbacktowork@buckscounty.org, said Harvie.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

Bucks County, PA
17 followers

More from Gregory Vellner

Bucks County, PA

Money Available for Ida's Victims

Tornadoes like this one ravaged Bucks County, PA.NOAA. Hundreds of Bucks County, PA property owners victimized by the powerful remnants of Hurricane Ida now can turn to Uncle Sam for financial assistance to recover from the storm that “left a trail of heartbreak and devastation.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Ida, Storms Help West Nile Virus

When the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck Bucks County, PA and surrounding communities, they caused severe damage in many ways – but one. “Hurricane s and tropical storms like Ida can increase the likelihood of a West Nile virus human infection due to the increase breeding of mosquitoes in this wet weather,” said Arthur Carlson, West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Coordinator, Bucks County Health Department.

Read full story

Pandemic Like a Leaky Roof

Drip, drip, drip. There's a leak, but what to do?Johnny Brown/Unsplash. Before we look at the latest in preposterous COVID-19 concepts, I’d like you to think about this:. If your house had a leaky roof, would you: a.) call a certified, professional roofer to repair it; b.) put a bucket in the living room to catch some of the falling water, or c.) do nothing and believe it’s all your imagination.

Read full story
1 comments
Bucks County, PA

Ida's Visit a Costly One; an Encore Possible

Hurricane Ida was an expensive guest in Bucks County.Unsplash. Ida's visit to suburban Philly was very costly. Hurricane Ida's made a costly visit to Philly suburbs.Brian McGowan.

Read full story

Gimme Five -- and Stop the Nonsense

It's a key number in the Voting Rights Act., and maybe something like it is needed again.Ryan Jones. The team with the most points wins, right? Isn’t that how it works? Whether a baseball game, business enterprise or political election, the top score is number one. At least that’s how it’s supposed to play out.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

A Prison Break -- back to society

Program at Bucks County, PA prison gets inmates back to realityUmanoide. Breaking out and back to the real world, thanks to Bucks County PA prison programUmanoide. Imprisoned drug addicts in Bucks County, PA have found hope in returning to society, says the Department of Corrections in marking a five-year recovery program that successfully treated hundreds of inmates.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow in Small Town

LANCASTER, PA --- About 85 miles west of Philadelphia – and tucked into a region oh-so-charming with attractive farmland, remarkable history and the Amish on horse-and-buggy, is an amiable town of 8,600 and its lovely homes, as well as delightful shops and restaurants on tree-lined streets.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Vaccinate -- or Get Lost, Says the Boss

County of Bucks employees must be vaccinated -- or else.CDC/Unsplash. COVID-19 remains a problem, so the County of Bucks, PA told workers to get a shot or get lost.RMV/1002z. One of Bucks County PA's biggest employers has told its 2,400 workers to vaccinate against COVID-19 by late October or they will be fired -- a move designed to "protect and serve" the public, it said, and one that could set a precedent for other bosses.

Read full story
2 comments
Doylestown, PA

Here's Another Health Concern

West Nile virus is back and you need to get away -- however possible.RMV/1002. As activity to cub COVID-19 continues – schools debate masking and clinics handle vaccine boosters – public health authorities in Pennsylvania have turned attention to another health concern – West Nile Virus.

Read full story
Doylestown, PA

Reading, Writing, Arithmetic -- and masking

Reading, writing, 'rithmetric and masking is how the phrase goes now, after Bucks County PA hospitals successfully got the county Health Department to recommend all students wear a mask in school for protection against the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy