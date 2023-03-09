117 Miles and 28 Hours of Running: Amazing Performances at The Queeny Park Backyard Ultra Marathon

Running a 4.1-mile lap in an hour does not sound like that hard of a race to most people. What about 28 of those laps in a row? Many runners tried at The Queeny Park Backyard Ultramarathon. The race started in very cold, windy, wet, and muddy conditions at noon on March 3rd and continued into the early evening on March 4th. This isn't your typical race!

Photo by Terrain Trail Runners

A backyard ultramarathon is a race where competitors must consecutively run 4.167 miles in less than one hour for as many laps as possible. When you finish a lap in under an hour, you have to wait until the next hour starts before you start your next lap. Your race is over if you finish a lap in over an hour.

The winner is the last person to complete a full lap in under an hour. Backyard Ultra races are becoming increasingly popular worldwide and offer an exciting challenge for runners of all levels.

Running Laps Around Everyone Else

Cody Eubanks won the race finishing with a surreal 117 miles. Cody ran an incredible 28 laps, which means he ran for 28 hours. Cody is no stranger to this format. He ran 200 miles in Big's Backyard Ultra last October.

Despite the terrible conditions, Cody kept pushing himself, and conditions improved by dawn on March 4th, with the sun brightening everyone's spirits.

Wildcats River Runners Make Their Presence Known

Jim Seymour, 52, a member of the exclusive Wildcat River Runners Club, finished with an impressive run of 88.20 miles in just over 21 hours.

Photo by Greg Wilson

Mental toughness was key to Jim's success, according to Zar Toolan, a fellow Wildcat. Zar should know, too, having completed 100-mile and 50-mile ultramarathons over the last few months.

Jim was not the only Wildcat running laps. He was joined by teammate Joe Buffa. Joe ran 13 laps for a total of 54 miles. Joe has completed several ultramarathons, but this was his furthest run.

A dozen fellow Wildcat River Runners organized shifts throughout the night to support Jim and Joe. At 88 miles, a calf cramp caused Jim to pull out. Despite an earlier-than-expected withdrawal, he earned the top spot in Ultra Running Magazine's Top Ultra Running Performances of 2023 in the 50-59 age group.

Photo by Ultrarunning Magazine

Jim Seymour holds eight Missouri state records, including the fastest 50k at age 50 and the fastest 50-mile race by a 51-year-old. He does not just collect long-distance running records. He also holds the state record for the fastest mile at ages 48 and 51.

A Guinness World Record Holder Sighting!

A two-time Guinness Book world record holder completed twelve laps, to end his race with 50 miles.

Whitey Holt holds the Guinness book world record in two categories:

The fastest half marathon pushing a triple pram (that is his 3 kids in a stroller) in 1 hour, 35 min, 40 sec and was achieved by Whitey Holt (USA) in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA, on March 12, 2022.

The fastest marathon pushing a triple pram (that is his 3 kids in a stroller) in 3 hours, 27 min, 49 sec and was achieved by Whitey Holt (USA) in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA, on October 2, 2022.

Whitey did not bring his stroller to Queeny.

Just Keep Going

The Queeny Park Backyard Ultra is another reminder that people can do hard things if they just keep going.

Next Up

Disclaimer: Some links in this post lead to ChaChingQueen, a site my wife and I own.