Frugal Friends: Your Inner Circle Influences Your Finances

Greg Wilson, CFA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXHrQ_0kwO3MU500
Photo byTonL Imagery via Canva.com

This article was published on ChaChingQueen.

When it comes to your finances, your inner circle can make a big difference. Whether you're trying to get out of debt or save for the future, having frugal friends that support and encourage you can be key to reaching your goals.

Here are five different ways that your inner circle can influence your finances:

1. Your friends can help you stay focused on your goals

When you have a strong support network of people working towards similar financial goals, staying motivated and committed to reaching those goals is much easier.

When tackling challenging financial objectives like establishing an emergency fund or eliminating credit card debt, having good company can mean the difference between success and failure.

Having friends who understand and share your struggles will help you stay on track and provide support when frustration sets in.

2. Your friends can provide resources and information that help you reach your goals

If one of your friends has already paid off a large amount of debt or managed to save up a healthy emergency fund, they may be able to share their tips and tricks for reaching similar goals.

Surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals who have already achieved the same financial goals you are striving for can be immensely beneficial. Your friends can provide helpful advice and insight, from reading recommended books to understanding how they manage their money well.

You will reach your financial goals more quickly and easily by getting inspired by your peers.

3. Your friends can offer encouragement when you need it most

When the going gets tough, and you feel like giving up, your friends can be there to help pick up the pieces and keep you moving forward. Whether a simple text message or an in-person meeting, your friends can lift your spirits and help get you back on track.

4. Your friends can act as role models who inspire you to make positive changes in your life

When you have friends working hard to pay off debt or save for the future, it can be much easier to make positive changes in your life.

When attempting to reduce expenses, cooking meals from home more often, or simply ridding yourself of harmful habits holding you back, having friends on the same journey as you can provide motivation and assistance in staying focused.

Peer pressure goes a long way.

5. Your friends can help you stay accountable and on track.

When you share your goals with your friends, they are often more than happy to hold you accountable and keep tabs on whether or not you're making progress.

Frugal friends can give you the extra push to reach your goals. Your friends can keep an eye on your financial progress and help you stay on track to meet your goals.

Whether they check in on you from time to time to see how well you're sticking to your budget or ask for updates on your debt payments, these positive reminders will help you stay on track.

What Does It Mean To Be Frugal

Being frugal means making conscious decisions to spend your money wisely and efficiently. This often involves spending less on things like housing, food, transportation, and other basic necessities to make room for saving and investing.

Being frugal may also involve making choices that are more environmentally friendly or that help you live a healthier lifestyle.

Drawbacks To Having Frugal Friends

Having cheap friends can help you reach your financial goals, but there are also some downsides.

Frugal friends can be annoying. For example, if your friends constantly bug you about every single purchase you make or relentlessly criticize your budgeting decisions, this can be highly annoying and frustrating.

Another drawback is sometimes you want to spend money. Occasionally you will want to grab a bite to eat or have some drinks at a bar. If your friends say no every time, then it just isn't fun. Ironically the benefit of a frugal friend's aversion to spending is also a drawback.

How To Find Frugal Friends

If you're hoping to find new frugal friends who share your values and goals, you can do a few things. First, join an online forum or community focusing on financial success. You'll be able to meet people with similar interests and exchange ideas and tips with others working toward similar goals.

You may also want to look for local meetup groups or other organizations in your community that focus on financial success. This can be a great way to connect with like-minded individuals and form new friendships based on shared values.

Finally, reaching out to friends and family members who already share your frugal beliefs can be helpful. These people will be the most supportive and encouraging and can help you stay on track with your goals.

No matter what you decide, remember that having friends who are good with money can help you reach your financial goals. Whether supporting each other through difficult times or inspiring others to make positive changes, having friends who share your values and priorities can help you stay focused and motivated on the path to long-term financial success.

Find Frugal Friends

Having frugal friends can help you achieve your financial goals. Whether you're trying to pay off debt or save for the future, having supportive and encouraging friends who share similar values can help keep you motivated and on track.

You can join online forums or local meetup groups to find new frugal friends. You can also reach out to family and friends working towards similar goals. With the support of your frugal friends, it becomes easier to make positive changes in your life and achieve financial success!

Next Up From ChaChingQueen

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# frugal# lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Chartered Financial Analyst. Retired from career in Financial Services at age 42. Father of three. Ultramarathoner. Co-owner ChaChingQueen.com. Syndicated Finance, Real Estate, and Lifestyle Freelance Writer - bylines with Associated Press, MSN, etc

St. Louis, MO
1K followers

More from Greg Wilson, CFA

Savvy Savers Are Turning To Challenges

When your motivation toward any goal is flagging, a great way to spark it again is with a challenge. It is just a matter of turning your goal into a game. Savings challenges are fun ways to turn budgeting into a game.

Read full story

Discover the Cheapest Airlines and Save Big on Your Next Flight!

This article originally appeared on ChaChingQueen. In recent years, the price of flying has soared. Many tourists must decide whether to spend a fortune or stay at home. Airline ticket costs have increased by 25% due to rising inflation. Most people believe that the well-known and more expensive airlines are the safest and most trustworthy, but not everyone can afford that luxury.

Read full story
1 comments

When to Get the Cheapest Flight: Research Shows It Is Not Tuesday!

Are you looking for the best day to book a flight? You may have heard that Tuesdays are the best days to book flights, but that is not necessarily true. Many factors come into play when booking a flight, and it can be challenging to determine the best day.

Read full story
1 comments

Feel the Love This Year! Valentine’s Day Card Messages

With Valentine’s Day around the calendar and love in the air, here are some of our favorite Valentine's Day quotes and messages to help get you through the day with a smile.

Read full story

Is Finance A Good Career Path? An Industry Veteran Answers.

Is finance a good career path these days? It's a tricky question. Depending on who you ask, you'll get a variety of answers. One of the most surprising aspects of my two-decade career in financial services at two of the largest brokerage firms was how many career paths there are in the industry.

Read full story

Fast Food in the US: New Study Highlights Themes Of Fast Food Loving States

Fast food goes to our midsections, and new research shows the nation's midsection goes to fast food. PriceListo analyzed 12 months of search results using Google Trends and gave each state a total score based on the proportion of their population searching for terms associated with fast food.

Read full story

Love is Taking Flight! Research Reveals Popular Valentine’s Day Destinations This Year

Love birds are flocking to romantic destinations this year for Valentine's Day! A recent study revealed that 50% more people plan to take a Valentine's Day trip than last year.

Read full story

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Money Message: Insights From an American Icon

When we think of Martin Luther King Jr., we often think of the civil rights leader and icon. His activism was powerful and inspiring on multiple levels. Dr. King's message changed the United States forever. But beneath this layer, another side of MLK was a brilliant economic thinker with a vision of financial equality for all Americans.

Read full story
34 comments

2023: A Year Without New Years Resolutions

This article is an opinion piece from the author. Every year, you make the same promise to yourself. "This year, I'm going to be better. This year I am going to make a change!" And what happens? Nothing changes. The same old routine continues until next year when you tell yourself the same story.

Read full story

Heisman Winners In The Pro Football Hall of Fame

This Sponsored article contains links to ChaChingQueen, a site owned by the author. The Heisman Trophy is one of the most prestigious awards in all sports, and it recognizes the best player in college football each year. Many great players have won this award over the years, and many of these players have gone on to become pro football legends. But what percentage of Heisman winners are inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Read full story
Missouri State

The Show Me State Passes Pot

Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota all saw recreational marijuana on their ballots. In a tight race, Missourians voted to make recreational marijuana legal.

Read full story
3 comments

Cash Stuffing Has 700 Million Tik Tok Views. What Is It?

An old-school money hack has become a viral sensation thanks to a fascination with "cash stuffing." The idea of "cash stuffing" has tallied more than 700 million views on TikTok. Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, is primarily responsible for making this trend global.

Read full story

Give Yourself A Gift Instead of Uncle Sam: Year-End Tax Tips

As the end of the year approaches, time is running out of time to take advantage of opportunities to lower your 2022 tax bill. But there is still time to give yourself a present these holidays by decreasing your gift to Uncle Sam.

Read full story

Searches Are Surging For Dinner Delivery Discounts

Food costs are soaring, but some savvy searchers are seeking coupons to reduce their restaurant tabs. A new study highlights that Americans want the convenience of having food delivered but search for coupons to offset the costs.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting Fat

Kim Yawitz, RD, is a registered dietitian and gym owner in St. Louis, Mo. In addition to coaching fitness and nutrition clients one-on-one and in small groups, Kim also shares her expertise with national media outlets. She enjoys cooking, reading, and spending time with her family.

Read full story
49 comments

Frugal Frequent Flyers Share Money Saving Travel Tips

Traveling is expensive, especially when you are often flying. But just because someone can afford to fly tens of thousands of miles a year does not mean they enjoy spending. A few frequent frugal flyers have found a few travel hacks.

Read full story

Reduce Food And Financial Waste Easily

Life is already stressful. Eating is essential—no reason to feel stressed out about it. When the budget is tight, and you have to throw food away because it’s spoiled. It is like throwing money away. Don’t fret.

Read full story
Moab, UT

Missouri's Wildcat River Runners Help Beat The Dead Horse 50-Mile Race: Moab, Utah

The Dead Horse Ultra 50m race took place on Saturday 11/19 in Moab, Utah. The race showed off the Magnificent Seven Trails off Gemini Bridges. Runners experienced challenging slickrock with stunning views of Arches National Park and the snow-capped peaks of the La Sal Mountains.

Read full story

How Your Credit Score Impacts Daily Life

Although millions of credit card users are worldwide, many consumers need to pay more attention to their credit scores. FICO reports that the national average score in the US sits at an all-time high of 716. Still, it also marks the first time since the Great Recession that scores did not improve over a year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy