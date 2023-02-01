Love is Taking Flight! Research Reveals Popular Valentine’s Day Destinations This Year

Love birds are flocking to romantic destinations this year for Valentine's Day! A recent study revealed that 50% more people plan to take a Valentine's Day trip than last year.

Photo by Image Credit: Joshus Resnick via Canva.com

Allianz Partners USA analyzed more than 700,000 round-trip flights from U.S. airports for the study. The research finds that domestic flight itineraries account for 71%, with international trips accounting for 29%.

The data also shows the top Valentine's Day destinations domestically and internationally.

It's Getting Hot In Here

The study's clear theme is that couples travel to warmer destinations for Valentine's Day. Nearly all top destinations are beaches, islands, or even deserts. Denver, Colorado, was the exception.

Domestic Destinations

This year's top five domestic destinations for Valentine's Day include Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Honolulu, and Kahului.

While most of the top ten are warm spots, Salt Lake City and Denver provide adventurous snowy getaways.

Orlando, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida Miami, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii Kahului, Hawaii Phoenix, Arizona Los Angeles, California Salt Lake City, Utah Las Vegas, Nevada Denver, Colorado

Related: Where Should We Go On A Date? Great First Date Ideas!

Will You Be My Sunshine (State)?

Florida is the land of love this Valentine's Day. Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami top the list of most popular romantic escapes domestically.

Orlando is known as the "Theme Park Capital of the World" and features thrilling amusement parks such as Universal Studios and Disney World. Despite Disney World being more expensive than ever , Orlando it is still a popular destination.

Fort Lauderdale is a coastal city with beautiful beaches that provide the perfect backdrop for romantic getaways. Miami visitors can enjoy world-class art galleries, vibrant nightlife, and shopping along the iconic Ocean Drive.

The Sunshine State is a popular choice for couples this Valentine's Day.

Is It Spelled Dessert or Desert?

Valentine's Day is notorious for sweet treats and desserts. But this year, dry deserts are also proving to be popular. Several dry areas found themselves in the top ten. Many couples are traveling to Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and Phoenix this year for Valentine's Day.

Salt Lake City offers a unique mix of city and nature, making it an excellent destination for couples looking to explore the outdoors while still having access to all the amenities of a major metropolitan area. Plus, Salt Lake City has many ski resorts for couples to enjoy.

Las Vegas is a Valentine's Day destination because of, or despite, their motto of "What Happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas." The city has no shortage of activities and shows to entertain on date night.

International Love

International beaches continue to draw Americans this year, with Mexico dominating the top of the list. Costa Rica and the Caribbean remain popular destinations for American beachgoers in 2023, suggesting that seaside wooing remains the method of choice for many.

Cancun, Mexico San Jose del Cabo, Mexico Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Oranjestad, Aruba Montego Bay, Jamaica Punta Cana, Dominican Republic St Thomas, US Virgin Islands San José, Costa Rica Liberia, Costa Rica Providenciales, Turks & Caicos

All of the International top 10 is very close to the United States. Paris, known as the City Of Love, didn't even crack the list.

St Thomas makes its first appearance on the Top 10 since Allianz Partners began tracking V-Day plans ten years ago.

Finding Love South Of The Border

The three top cities for Valentine's Day getaways this year are all in Mexico. Cancun, San Jose del Cabo, and Puerto Vallarta have stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and delicious Mexican cuisine. They are all popular tourist destinations for travelers looking to enjoy the beauty of nature and the culture of Mexico.

Cancun offers miles of white sand beaches, crystal blue waters, and luxury resorts. It is home to Mexico's best shopping, entertainment, and nightlife.

San Jose del Cabo offers a more relaxed atmosphere but has plenty of attractions, such as its charming old town, world-class golf courses, and beautiful beaches.

Puerto Vallarta has a unique combination of modern amenities and traditional Mexican culture. It also boasts miles of stunning beaches with lush tropical vegetation.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica has two cities on the top ten list, which is an impressive feat for a country with a population of only five million people. The Central American country has coastlines on the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean. Costa Rica takes advantage of its beauty with romantic destinations like the Jardin del Eden Boutique Hotel .

Have Love, Will Travel

Clearly, this Valentine's Day, couples are looking to escape everyday stresses and find a special place to share their love. Warmth is the primary factor when planning romantic trips for two this year. While other couples are seeking out the snowy ski resorts in Salt Lake City and Denver for romance.

It doesn't matter where you go on your Valentine's getaway. What matters most is who is joining you! Pick a destination of choice and fly away with an unforgettable experience that will last forever!