Missouri's Wildcat River Runners Help Beat The Dead Horse 50-Mile Race: Moab, Utah

The Dead Horse Ultra 50m race took place on Saturday 11/19 in Moab, Utah. The race showed off the Magnificent Seven Trails off Gemini Bridges. Runners experienced challenging slickrock with stunning views of Arches National Park and the snow-capped peaks of the La Sal Mountains.

Todd Chollet and Zar Toolan Coming Down The Mountain Photo by Michael Roy

The star of the day was Morgan Galvin, who won the 50-mile race. Morgan's time of 6:35 was as surreal as the landscape he ran it on.

Another star was spotted in the desert. Actor Eric Nenninger flew in from Los Angeles to join the fun in Moab. “I loved the course and this was the longest trail race I have ever completed. I highly recommend this race to anyone who wants to test themselves against an amazing desert environment.” Catch Eric now on HBO’s “Winning Time” which is currently filming its second season.

Morgan and Eric weren't the only stars shining brightly. As expected, Missouri's Wildcat River Runners had a strong turnout. Michael Roy came in at 23rd place. Michael was joined by Wildcat Teammates Zar Toolan, Todd Chollet, Roo Yawitz, and Greg Wilson. All five of the "Wildcats" who made the Moab trip finished in the top 100 of the 50-mile race.

Michael's strong race was despite battling an injury following October's 14th place finish with Zar in The Arkansas Traveller 100 Miler. Todd was less than two weeks removed from a strong 2:51 Monumental Marathon finish. Roo and Greg (an UltrAspire athlete) rounded out the exclusive Wildcat River Runners that were able to make the trip from Missouri. Brett Murch joined his Wildcat teammates in Moab and piled up miles on his bike.

Michael and Zar also represented Team Bravery in the 50 Miler, along with Orion Marx. Team Bravery raises awareness and funds for Fanconi Anemia Research by completing epic challenges. Fanconi anemia is a rare genetic condition that prevents human cells from replicating correctly. Team Bravery's "Buzz" and "Shaman", rounded out the desert race. To make a donation visit the Team Bravery Page.

Photo by Roo Yawitz

