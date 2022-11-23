Moab, UT

Missouri's Wildcat River Runners Help Beat The Dead Horse 50-Mile Race: Moab, Utah

Greg Wilson, CFA

The Dead Horse Ultra 50m race took place on Saturday 11/19 in Moab, Utah. The race showed off the Magnificent Seven Trails off Gemini Bridges. Runners experienced challenging slickrock with stunning views of Arches National Park and the snow-capped peaks of the La Sal Mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUIdY_0jJAH0DJ00
Todd Chollet and Zar Toolan Coming Down The MountainPhoto byMichael Roy

The star of the day was Morgan Galvin, who won the 50-mile race. Morgan's time of 6:35 was as surreal as the landscape he ran it on.

Another star was spotted in the desert. Actor Eric Nenninger flew in from Los Angeles to join the fun in Moab. “I loved the course and this was the longest trail race I have ever completed. I highly recommend this race to anyone who wants to test themselves against an amazing desert environment.” Catch Eric now on HBO’s “Winning Time” which is currently filming its second season. 

Morgan and Eric weren't the only stars shining brightly. As expected, Missouri's Wildcat River Runners had a strong turnout. Michael Roy came in at 23rd place. Michael was joined by Wildcat Teammates Zar Toolan, Todd Chollet, Roo Yawitz, and Greg Wilson. All five of the "Wildcats" who made the Moab trip finished in the top 100 of the 50-mile race.

Michael's strong race was despite battling an injury following October's 14th place finish with Zar in The Arkansas Traveller 100 Miler. Todd was less than two weeks removed from a strong 2:51 Monumental Marathon finish. Roo and Greg (an UltrAspire athlete) rounded out the exclusive Wildcat River Runners that were able to make the trip from Missouri. Brett Murch joined his Wildcat teammates in Moab and piled up miles on his bike.

Michael and Zar also represented Team Bravery in the 50 Miler, along with Orion Marx. Team Bravery raises awareness and funds for Fanconi Anemia Research by completing epic challenges. Fanconi anemia is a rare genetic condition that prevents human cells from replicating correctly. Team Bravery's "Buzz" and "Shaman", rounded out the desert race. To make a donation visit the Team Bravery Page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbjaX_0jJAH0DJ00
Photo byRoo Yawitz

Next Up From The ChaChingQueen Network

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ultramarathon# marathon# running# moab

Comments / 0

Published by

Chartered Financial Analyst. Retired from career in Financial Services at age 42. Father of three. Ultramarathoner. Co-owner ChaChingQueen.com. Syndicated Finance, Real Estate, and Lifestyle Freelance Writer - bylines with Associated Press, MSN, etc

St. Louis, MO
61 followers

More from Greg Wilson, CFA

Kitchen Hacks that Reduce Food And Financial Waste

Life is already stressful. Eating is essential—no reason to feel stressed out about it. When the budget is tight, and you have to throw food away because it’s spoiled, it is like throwing money away. Don’t fret.

Read full story

How A Good Credit Score Will Save You Money

Although millions of credit card users are worldwide, many consumers need to pay more attention to their credit scores. FICO reports that the national average score in the US sits at an all-time high of 716. Still, it also marks the first time since the Great Recession that scores did not improve over a year.

Read full story

New Survey Finds The Least Artistic Cities, Is Yours One?

It's no surprise that New York, Miami, and San Francisco are considered to be the top cities for art. But who are the least artsy cities?. Lawn Love compared nearly 200 of the biggest U.S. cities to rank 2022’s Most Artsy Cities in America.

Read full story

A Misunderstood Yet Effective Mortgage Housing Hack, Despite Rates Rising

Mortgage rates are always a hot topic in the news. Whether they are up or down they are newsworthy. There is a way to save on your mortgage and get a better great rate, regardless of whether rates are rising or falling.

Read full story

Study Shows States the Average Buyer Can Still Afford a House

We all know real estate is about location, location, location. But did you know that the same house in a different state could cost you an extra $1 million or more? A 2000-square-foot house in the least expensive state would cost $150,000 whereas the same house in the most expensive state would cost almost $1.3M.

Read full story
1 comments

Experts Share Often Overlooked Things That Impact Health In Our Homes

The home is where you spend most of your time. You sleep in it, eat in it, and share life with family. Unfortunately, many homeowners neglect the health benefits of maintaining their homes. If you want to improve your overall well-being while saving money on healthcare costs, check the tips in this article.

Read full story
Olivette, MO

World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey Trot

A two-time Guinness Book world record holder will be running the Olivette Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving. Whitey Holt holds the Guinness book world record in two categories:. The fastest half marathon pushing a triple pram (that is his 3 kids in a stroller) in 1 hour, 35 min, 40 sec and was achieved by Whitey Holt (USA) in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA, on March 12, 2022.

Read full story

Disney World Is More Expensive Than Ever

Disney World is more expensive than ever. The cost of a single-day admittance ticket during the Magic Kingdom's debut in 1971 was just $3.50. Now, depending on the day you want to visit, a one-day ticket to a single Disney World park might cost anywhere between $109 and $159.

Read full story
21 comments

Is It Time To Clean Your Kitchen Appliances? - Experts Weigh In

Repairing kitchen appliances is expensive. HomeAdvisor found that, on average, it costs $174 to repair kitchen appliances. Most repair technicians charge $50-150 an hour, plus a service charge of $50-100 to show up. Add in parts and emergency fees, and the bill becomes larger.

Read full story
2 comments

Tips For How Often To Clean Each Room In Your House

A clean house feels like a home. It's also a healthy space where you can kick back and relax while doing your favorite things or spending time with the family. Household chores are not fun. But how often do you need to clean your house? How often you should clean depends on the room. It also depends on how hard your water is. The good news is that you don't need to keep every square inch spotless daily.

Read full story
1 comments

Don’t Let Food Inflation Gobble Up Your Thanksgiving Plans

As the holidays creep closer and food prices rise, this year's Thanksgiving feasts require an extra focus on finances. Many hosts are tightening their budgets by trimming the guest list, thinning the menu, reducing portion sizes, or even asking for contributions. Others are skipping the holiday altogether.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy