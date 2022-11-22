New Survey Finds The Least Artistic Cities, Is Yours One?

Photo by Canva

It's no surprise that New York, Miami, and San Francisco are considered to be the top cities for art. But who are the least artsy cities?

Lawn Love compared nearly 200 of the biggest U.S. cities to rank 2022’s Most Artsy Cities in America.

Lawn Love looked for cities with plenty of art museums, galleries, performance theaters, and music venues to visit. The study also considered art schools, opera houses, movie lover-friendliness, and recording studios, among 22 total metrics.

When it comes to art, these are the ten worst cities according to the study.

West Valley City, UT Laredo, TX Kansas City, KS Warren, MI Brownsville, TX Miramar, FL Thornton, CO Joliet, IL North Las Vegas, NV Grand Prairie, TX

It's Tough Being Small

A general theme from the least artsy cities is the size of the city. Unfortunately, not all small cities have a thriving arts scene. Laredo, Texas, Kansas City, Kansas, and Warren, Michigan, each fared poorly, alongside West Valley City, Utah, which dropped all the way to the bottom of our ranking.

But just because a city is small-ish doesn’t mean it lacks art. Minneapolis (No. 7 most artsy) had high scores across the board, with many art museums, theaters, art galleries, and music venues to stay entertained and creative.

When It Comes To Being Artsy, Not Everything Is Bigger In Texas

Three of the top 10 least artsy cities are found in the Lone Star State. Laredo (#2 least artsy), Brownsville (#5), and Grand Prairie (#10) each found themselves on the uncreative list, according to Lawn Love.

Laredo ranked #2 on the list of fewest art classes and schools per 100,000 residents and #3 least movie-lover-friendly city.

Surprisingly despite its amazing arts scene including SXSW, Austin, TX was only the 58th most artsy city.

Not All Kansas Cities Are Creatively Equal

While Kansas City, Kanas is considered the third least artsy city, Kansas City, Missouri fared much better. Thanks to its legacy in jazz and blues, KC is the only UNESCO-designated City of Music in the U.S. Learn more by stopping by the American Jazz Museum. Explore the Crossroads Arts District, where theater lovers can marvel at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, designed by architect Moshe Safdie.

Kansas City, Missouri's neighbor access the state, St. Louis ranked as the 37th most artsy city

The Artsiest Cities

San Francisco, CA Miami, FL New York, NY Seattle, WA Washington, DC Pasadena, CA Minneapolis, MN Boston, MA Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA

Art As An Escape

From artists to art lovers, engaging in the arts is a great opportunity to express yourself and get involved in a community.

Every city has its own artistic vibe, from graffiti and street art to honky-tonks and jazz cafes.

If yours is lacking, plan a trip to explore some more of the best artistic destinations America has to offer.

More Articles From The ChaChingQueen Network