Experts Share Often Overlooked Things That Impact Health In Our Homes

The home is where you spend most of your time. You sleep in it, eat in it, and share life with family. Unfortunately, many homeowners neglect the health benefits of maintaining their homes. If you want to improve your overall well-being while saving money on healthcare costs, check the tips in this article.

Experts shared that these 13 overlooked things at home significantly impact your overall health.

1) Indoor Air Quality

Most people think they only need to worry about air quality when outside. However, indoor air quality might be more harmful to your health than outdoor air. The culprits are household items that release pollutants into the environment, such as cleaning supplies and paint.

2) Household Cleaning Products

Michael Green, MD. an OB/GYN at Winon shared, “many common household products contain chemicals that throw off the body’s natural chemistry. From laundry detergents and multi-surface cleaners to fingernail polish and shampoo, the Society for Endocrinology shares that many commercial brands use endocrine-disrupting compounds in their products."

Dr. Green recommends opting for natural, plant-derived household and personal care products when possible.

Dr. Jae Pak, M.D., of Jae Pak Medical, added. “When we’re cleaning our homes, it’s common to be more concerned with getting the job done than we are with the chemicals we’re inhaling. Using natural cleaning products is a great way to eliminate toxins from your routine. “

Instead of using harmful chemicals, clean your home with homemade natural cleaning products.

3) The Humidity In Your Home

According to Dr. Rosmy Barrios, MD, a medical advisor for the Health Reporter, “Dry air at home also has a significant negative effect on the skin. It starts to dry out, leading to itching, flaking, and conditions such as eczema. When the skin is damaged, the risk of viruses and bacteria entering the body more easily and causing various diseases increases.”

Dr. Barrios adds, “Too dry air at home can cause or intensify allergies and various diseases, as it dries the mucous membrane of the upper respiratory tract and mouth. When this happens, dirt, dust, viruses, and bacteria can more easily enter the lungs, which can cause discomfort, pain when inhaling or rubbing the nose, and inflammation of the mucous membranes.”

4) The Temperature of Your Home

If your body is not comfortable in the surroundings, it can increase stress and raise blood pressure.

There are several ways to maintain a suitable temperature at home:

Install energy-efficient insulation.

Use exhaust fans that ventilate moisture.

Adjust room temperatures during different seasons.

Change your HVAC filter regularly for a cleaner air filtration system.

5) Lighting

Too much or too little light can disrupt the body's natural rhythm, leading to health problems such as obesity and depression. Try to get outside for some sunlight every day and use full-spectrum light bulbs in your home to mimic daylight.

6) Noise Levels

According to the CDC, noise levels can also hurt your health. Too much noise can cause stress, which leads to health problems such as heart disease and diabetes. Too much noise can also affect your sleep, leading to fatigue and other issues.

Dr. Amy Sarow, clinical audiologist warns, “Excessive noise is a stressor and can be hazardous to our health, even leading to hypertension, increased stress response, and insulin resistance. Using a hair dryer is an example of loud noise directly near the ear, which can create loud enough sound to be hazardous.”

Try to keep your home environment quiet by using soundproofing materials and placing carpets and rugs on hard surfaces.

7) Your mattress

A lot of us don't think twice about our mattresses. We just sleep on them day in and day out, never giving them much thought. But the truth is, your mattress can impact your health in ways you may not realize. These critters are known to cause allergies and asthma, so it's important to keep them under control.

According to Rick Conti, A Certified Pest Inspector, "These pests feed on a variety of materials, including hair, blood, feathers, and dead skin cells. If left unchecked, they can cause serious damage to your mattress. If you're dealing with any of these pests, it's important to take action immediately."

Rick adds, "The best way to prevent an infestation is to regularly clean your mattress. Focus on the cracks and crevices of your bed frame. By doing this, you'll be able to notice any early-stage signs of a problem so you can take care of it before it becomes a bigger issue."

8) The Kitchen

Having a well-stocked and clean kitchen can also significantly impact your health. Try to use chemicals like vinegar or baking soda instead of bleach or ammonia. These latter two chemicals release harmful toxins into the air. Regularly clean your coffee maker, microwave, and oven.

In addition, try to cook with fresh ingredients as much as possible. Frozen and processed foods often contain unhealthy additives and preservatives.

9) The Bathroom

Having a bathroom that is clean and free of mold can also impact your health, and this is because bathrooms are a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. Things like showerheads need a regular clean because they keep so much moisture each day.

Use natural cleaning supplies in the room, such as vinegar or baking soda, instead of bleach chemicals for better results.

In addition, install low-flow showerheads to reduce water usage, and try using all-natural essential oils when you bathe to perfume your home with aromatherapy benefits.

10) Water Quality

The Environmental Protection Agency only regulates around 90 contaminants in tap water, while there are actually hundreds of toxic pollutants potentially making it through the system to our homes.

Additionally, organizations like the Environmental Working Group disagree with the EPA, claiming the existing guidelines are both outdated and lack enforceability and have thus created their own health-first set of guidelines.

According to Brian Campbell, founder of Water Filter Guru, “We can be exposed to these unregulated contaminants anywhere we use water in our home, whether that is drinking water from the tap, using water for cooking or even breathing the mist from the shower while cleaning it.”

Install a water filter system in your home to remove harmful contaminants, and install a water softener to add the minerals you need.

11) Office Environment

Your office environment is where you'll be spending most of your time, and it's essential to ensure it is a healthy and productive space.

Try to keep your desk clean and organized, as clutter can lead to stress. One way to improve the office environment is by adding plants. Not only do they look nice, but they also help purify the air.

Make sure to personalize it with photos to make it more comfortable.

In addition, try to get up and move around every hour to keep your body active. This movement will help reduce the risk of developing health problems such as obesity and heart disease.

12) Furniture and Decor

Your furniture and decor can also have a significant impact on your health. Avoid buying furniture that has toxic materials, such as flame retardants. In addition, try to get furniture made of natural materials, such as wood or bamboo.

Furniture and decor can create a zen-like atmosphere in your home, which can help you relax and de-stress.

13) Your Yard

Last but not least, your yard can also have a significant impact on your health. If you have a garden, try using organic gardening methods and avoid pesticides or herbicides.

Your yard can double as a meditation or exercise area, which can help you relax and get some physical activity.

In addition, make sure that there is plenty of fresh air and sunlight in the area. Fresh air and sunlight will help improve your mood and overall well-being.

Make Small Changes

Take a closer look at your home and make some changes for the better. Many overlooked things at home significantly impact your health. Focusing on these items can create a healthy and productive environment for yourself and your family.