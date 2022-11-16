Olivette, MO

World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey Trot

Greg Wilson, CFA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2rcV_0jCzs6CW00
Strava

A two-time Guinness Book world record holder will be running the Olivette Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving.

Whitey Holt holds the Guinness book world record in two categories:

The fastest half marathon pushing a triple pram (that is his 3 kids in a stroller) in 1 hour, 35 min, 40 sec and was achieved by Whitey Holt (USA) in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA, on March 12, 2022.

The fastest marathon pushing a triple pram (that is his 3 kids in a stroller) in 3 hours, 27 min, 49 sec and was achieved by Whitey Holt (USA) in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA, on October 2, 2022.

Be there in person to witness his amazing effort as he pushes his 3 kids along the streets and pathways of Olivette.

Whitey is humble too! We asked how he felt about his accomplishments. He said, "I love how much my kids are into stroller running and how excited they were going for these record attempts. What a special moment we all had. While my name is on the official record, this is as much their story as it is mine."

Whitey says he’s been running this event for years and it’s fast and fun! So, join him and register today.

Are you a new runner? It's easy to get started. Check out Beginner Runner Guide: Best Tips For New Runners.

And oh, by the way, Olivette will be rolling out the barrels, food donation barrels that is, at City Center now through packet pick-up. Bring a canned or boxed food item to donate to the Harvey Kornblum Food Pantry.

Help feed those in need. All proceeds help feed those in need by providing food through the Harvey Kornblum Food Pantry. The pantry serves over 15,000 people from 72 zip codes throughout St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Simply want to make a donation? You can! Remember you can also donate any amount– even anonymously.

Next Up From The ChaChingQueen Network:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# running# turkey trot

Comments / 0

Published by

Chartered Financial Analyst. Retired from career in Financial Services at age 42. Father of three. Ultramarathoner. Co-owner ChaChingQueen.com. Syndicated Finance, Real Estate, and Lifestyle Freelance Writer - bylines with Associated Press, MSN, etc

St. Louis, MO
49 followers

More from Greg Wilson, CFA

How A Good Credit Score Will Save You Money

Although millions of credit card users are worldwide, many consumers need to pay more attention to their credit scores. FICO reports that the national average score in the US sits at an all-time high of 716. Still, it also marks the first time since the Great Recession that scores did not improve over a year.

Read full story

If You Like Art, Avoid These Ten Cities

It's no surprise that New York, Miami, and San Francisco are considered to be the top cities for art. But who are the least artsy cities?. Lawn Love compared nearly 200 of the biggest U.S. cities to rank 2022’s Most Artsy Cities in America.

Read full story

A Misunderstood Yet Effective Mortgage Housing Hack, Despite Rates Rising

Mortgage rates are always a hot topic in the news. Whether they are up or down they are newsworthy. There is a way to save on your mortgage and get a better great rate, regardless of whether rates are rising or falling.

Read full story

Study Shows States the Average Buyer Can Still Afford a House

We all know real estate is about location, location, location. But did you know that the same house in a different state could cost you an extra $1 million or more? A 2000-square-foot house in the least expensive state would cost $150,000 whereas the same house in the most expensive state would cost almost $1.3M.

Read full story

Everyday Things Around Your House That Impact Health, According To Experts

The home is where you spend most of your time. You sleep in it, eat in it, and share life with family. Unfortunately, many homeowners neglect the health benefits of maintaining their homes. If you want to improve your overall well-being while saving money on healthcare costs, check the tips in this article.

Read full story

Disney World Is More Expensive Than Ever

Disney World is more expensive than ever. The cost of a single-day admittance ticket during the Magic Kingdom's debut in 1971 was just $3.50. Now, depending on the day you want to visit, a one-day ticket to a single Disney World park might cost anywhere between $109 and $159.

Read full story
19 comments

Is It Time To Clean Your Kitchen Appliances? - Experts Weigh In

Repairing kitchen appliances is expensive. HomeAdvisor found that, on average, it costs $174 to repair kitchen appliances. Most repair technicians charge $50-150 an hour, plus a service charge of $50-100 to show up. Add in parts and emergency fees, and the bill becomes larger.

Read full story
2 comments

Tips For How Often To Clean Each Room In Your House

A clean house feels like a home. It's also a healthy space where you can kick back and relax while doing your favorite things or spending time with the family. Household chores are not fun. But how often do you need to clean your house? How often you should clean depends on the room. It also depends on how hard your water is. The good news is that you don't need to keep every square inch spotless daily.

Read full story
1 comments

Don’t Let Food Inflation Gobble Up Your Thanksgiving Plans

As the holidays creep closer and food prices rise, this year's Thanksgiving feasts require an extra focus on finances. Many hosts are tightening their budgets by trimming the guest list, thinning the menu, reducing portion sizes, or even asking for contributions. Others are skipping the holiday altogether.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy