World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey Trot

A two-time Guinness Book world record holder will be running the Olivette Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving.

Whitey Holt holds the Guinness book world record in two categories:

The fastest half marathon pushing a triple pram (that is his 3 kids in a stroller) in 1 hour, 35 min, 40 sec and was achieved by Whitey Holt (USA) in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA, on March 12, 2022.

The fastest marathon pushing a triple pram (that is his 3 kids in a stroller) in 3 hours, 27 min, 49 sec and was achieved by Whitey Holt (USA) in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA, on October 2, 2022.

Be there in person to witness his amazing effort as he pushes his 3 kids along the streets and pathways of Olivette.

Whitey is humble too! We asked how he felt about his accomplishments. He said, "I love how much my kids are into stroller running and how excited they were going for these record attempts. What a special moment we all had. While my name is on the official record, this is as much their story as it is mine."

Whitey says he’s been running this event for years and it’s fast and fun! So, join him and register today.

Are you a new runner? It's easy to get started. Check out Beginner Runner Guide: Best Tips For New Runners.

And oh, by the way, Olivette will be rolling out the barrels, food donation barrels that is, at City Center now through packet pick-up. Bring a canned or boxed food item to donate to the Harvey Kornblum Food Pantry.

Help feed those in need. All proceeds help feed those in need by providing food through the Harvey Kornblum Food Pantry. The pantry serves over 15,000 people from 72 zip codes throughout St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Simply want to make a donation? You can! Remember you can also donate any amount– even anonymously.

