La Crosse, WI

That's a wrap for GRFF 2021

Great River Folk

Saturday night ConcertKyle Crayton

From what started with a torrential rain storm Friday morning during setup, to having Red Square Audio get stuck driving into the park entrance, it looked like the Great River Folk Fest was going to fight rain for three days. Thankfully there was only one other challenge during the weekend, and Barbaro decided to turn off they sound and gathered in the round to play the 2nd part of their set to close Friday night.

The fest lived up to its promise of eclectic music adding open mic, experimental folk, gypsy jazz, and blues to some great singer songwriter story songs. They even had the whole tent singing during the John Prine Tribute song swap.

20 Driftless Maker Crafters had some beautiful merchandise and the whole family was mesmerized by Bricolage Cirkus and Mr. Dangerous. Great food trucks and beer and wine selections were broad.

Bricolage Cirkus / Mr DangerousJerry Weigel

We said goodbye to a familiar face and partner in music Dick Mial as he was relocating to be with family in Kansas City. We said hello to many new faces as well.. David Edge a newbie from Chippewa Falls said, “our 1st time … we're so impressed with the intimacy & talent within. Also to be able to meet & talk to people & artists.See you next year and thanks again!”

Mary Mack who entertained the Saturday night concert with comedy during her Emcee part texted, “if you see Shanna in a Dress or Tim Fast, tell them that my friends and I loved them so much and they have three new fans” Plus they had to take off early so they never heard Shanna’s encore “The Booby Song” As one patron commented, "I didn't know there were that many names for women's breast!"

Mary Mack EmceeGRFF/Dave Schipper

Then there was Carol Roth of the Adventures in Americana blog posted in Instagram, “This song swap was about drinkin, not likin people, problems of the world and more, with Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League, Tim Fast and Annie Mack w/ Mary Cutrufello. You’re starting to see my problem with trying not to overuse the word “phenomenal,” right?” She put an incredible review of the fest in blog, just click here.

Carol RothSupplied

So it’s a wrap for this year, but we will continue to write content in our NewsBreak as we keep in touch and share news from our community of friends and musicians.

Bringing acoustic, folk Americana musicians and news to the LaCrosse WI area. A year round lover & promoter of musicians that have played the festival the weekend before Labor Day.

La Crosse, WI
Great new Americana Music site by Dave Schipper

There are many sites to catch up with what’s new in the music industry, and I’ve followed many through out the years, Paste Magazine, Americana Highways, NPR Music or Folk Alley to name just a few. Of course many people have heard me denounce Spotify as an evil way to listen to music because they suck the money out of the pockets of hard working musicians, but many find the connection of sharing playlists as community and I truly understand that aspect.

Parenting and Songwriting by David Nash

the photo is of my two crazy kids who give me more writing material than I could imagine.David Nash. Last weekend at the Great River Folk Festival in La Crosse, Wisconsin, I was talking with Annie Mack, an amazing performer who had just finished a spectacular closing set following performances by Chicago Farmer and Greg Gilbertson. Somehow we stumbled onto the fact that we both had energetic 4-year-old children waiting for us back at our homes. We shared a moment of understanding at the duality of magic of parenthood as well as struggle to find time, energy, and inspiration while still being a good parent to young children.

The Joy and Benefits of Volunteering at the fest.

We are very excited for the Great River Folk Festival to be back in person at the north end of Riverside Park along the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Because we are an all-volunteer organization, we can't pull it off without you. Thank you in advance for participating and supporting the festival by being a volunteer. It is truly a joy to see smiling faces again, even if some will be smiling eyes behind masks. Plus we've been told long term friendships have blossomed through volunteering.

Fest is on Rain or Shine

Rain or shine has been the life of many a festival and the Great River Folk Fest has a wealth of experience in that matter since they have been putting on the annual fest since 1976. Of course it’s only been since 2014 that they had to re-think the festival rain site indoors at the University of La Crosse, to series of Site tents with the largest for the main stage. Per Dave Schipper the fest chair, “You plan on having tents to provide shade and comfort but when the rain comes, the show goes on and people don’t flee.”

Siena Christie takes first prize at The Great River Folk Festival Songwriting by David Franklin

Kyle Rasche/Siena Christie/Sam RobbinsGRFF/Dave Schipper. So, the performers have all gone home, the songs have been sung, the judges have mused and the votes have all been counted. That leaves only one thing left to do. Announce the finalists of this year’s Great River Folk Festival Songwriting Contest.

Songwriter Special

The August 27-29, 2021 Great River Folk Fest (GRFF) is going to be a treat if you enjoy excellent songwriting. First, the GRFF has had a tradition since 2009 that on Sunday there is a songwriting contest with 12 participants. The winners have been a wonderful eclectic mix and it was always a fun time. Back in 2020, the fest saw the pandemic as an opportunity to take the contest on-line and frankly the world opened to it. The 12 finalists didn’t have to make it to the fest, so they ended up with musicians from Spain, Germany, Canada, and all parts of America. Shanna in a Dress from Boulder CO won the contest with Amanda Pascali Houston TX and The Sapsuckers Soldiers Grove WI taking the other two spots. Shanna being the winner is booked for the 2021 festival.

Open Mic Returns and stronger

Open Mics are probably the most interesting or taxing on your patience that you can ever attend. Comedians love them to test out material and musicians hone their abilities to sing and remember songs in front of a live crowd. The audience is in for an experience either way. A few years back the fest chair brought up his history with the fest committee and recalled when they used to have an open mic on the main stage right before the Friday night concert. Specifically, Dave Schipper said, “I still vividly remember this banjo player who understatedly came on stage and played a simple song that repeated “Big Muddy, muddy deep deep” for about 2 minutes. It was both funny and perfect song for La Crosse; plus I never have forgotten it.”

Mary Mack to Emcee concert

Do you tune into the Academy or Emmy Awards for who is hosting them? Probably not. So, is it a big deal that the Great River Folk Fest landed the comedian Mary Mack for the Emcee of the Saturday night concert? Yes, it is! If you have had a chance to listen to her routines on the Big River Radio Wave show out of Alma WI, you would immediately agree. Mary is one of those Midwest people you fall in love with immediately. Her travels and job opportunities take her to California many times including on Last Comic Standing and the Conan show, and sometimes she finds herself in a world of salad instead of tater tots. She gets us and she is one of us.

Carrie Elkin and Danny Schmidt—August 29th: Carrying on a Long GRFF-UU Tradition by Ron Malzer

What do Peggy Seeger, Ann Reed, Johnsmith, Peter Mayer, and Bill Miller have in common? Each of them has done a dedicated service for UU La Crosse as part of the Great River Folk Festival (GRFF).

Driftless Makers Exchange returns to the fest

Since their first show Dec 1st at the Pearl Street Brewery in 2017, the Driftless Makers Exchange have been a pop-up arts and crafts show with handcrafted beer while they browse. Organizer Jill Parker found the idea of matching the show to a brewery after a visit to Portland, Oregon. The Great River Folk Fest chair known both for his love of Pearl Street beer and the husband of Lori Ella Elements, quickly found the format was wonderful, and the crafters were outstanding. He then facilitated the partnership of the Fest’s crafts with the DME and the 2019 Craft addition was super well received.

Hey Siri... Congrats

Twin Cities native and LaCrosse favorite Siri Undlin of Humbird recently was named to the prestigious 2021 Kerrville New Folk list whose past winners are household names like James McMurtry, David Wilcox, John Gorka, Robert Earle Keen Jr., Johnsmith, and Lucy Wainwright Roche. Dave Schipper, the Great River Folk Fest chair, sat down to talk to her about that and other news plus she had fun with the Great River Folksinger Factoid survey since she is booked for the August 27-29th fest coming up at Riverside Park.

Jake La Botz featured Sunday at the fest

The daytime song swaps at the Great River Folk Fest have always been a fan favorite because the interaction between the musicians can be magical. One tends to inspire the other, and in too many other festivals, they don't get a chance to listen to each other. This year on Sunday, both the other artists and the audience are going to meet Jake La Botz for the first time and are they in for a treat. During the pandemic Jake moved to Winona MN for family reasons, and is just starting to get gigs at the Icehouse and Minnesota State Fair, and has not made his way to La Crosse yet. Jake has truly travelled and lived a full life in New Orleans, the Mississippi Delta, his home of Chicago, and of course a stint in Los Angeles. His time in LA was even filled with a little acting and making friends with Steve Buscemi who wrote an endorsement on his web page.

Songa touches on Jazz & Folk

The pandemic shut down many festivals and events including the Great River Folk Fest which had been an annual La Crosse WI tradition since 1976. What didn’t get shut down was the Songwriting Contest which moved online and boy was it a blessing. One blessing was a new relationship with Songa, Sherry & Mario Friedel, a couple from Chippewa Falls WI. During the contest the couple submitted many wonderful acoustic ballads, and easily made their way into the Finals Round. At that time Dave Schipper the Fest chair interviewed them and found out the rich music history and that Mario was an original member of the Jimmy Buffett Corral Reefer Band. Plus, when you stop at their website you also quickly see a picture of them with John Hiatt who Mario played with back in 1971. While Sherry is no fluff being a performer, vocal music educator, church music director, and co-producer of children’s recordings, Mario’s history stretch’s back to many bands from the 70’s to the today, and included Howard “Guitar” Luedkte and Janet Planet. You can listen to the interview here:

Bluff View House Concert series restarts

The Great River Folk Fest is sponsored by one of the 3-4 house concert series in the LaCrosse Area, the Bluff View House Concerts run by David & Lori Schipper from their home in Holmen since 2008. If you have never heard of a house concert, it is as old a Mozart and the Renaissance period. Even Turlough O’Carolan, the Celtic blind harper of the early 1700’s, would write compositions for many house concerts as he was hosted. Now today they are the intimate listening rooms where artists entertain 20-50 people. The Bluff View has booked 40 different national and regional artist like comedian Mary Mack, string bands like Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellies, folk legends of Bill Staines and Steve Gillette, award winning Irish vocalist Norah Rendell, Nashville stars like Emily Earle, and great regional talent like Pigtown Fling and Andy Hughes.

Great River Folk Fest is back for 2021

Barbaro, Danny Schmidt, Annie Mack, Chicago FarmerGRFF. Last summer the Great River Folk Festival, entertaining the La Crosse area since 1976, didn’t happen due to the pandemic. This year, the fest is back at Riverside Park on the mighty Mississippi the weekend before Labor Day, August 27-29. 2021 promises string band music from Barbaro and Kickapoo Joy Juice, blues from Annie Mack and Jake La Botz, thought-provoking songwriting from Danny Schmidt and Tim Fast, guitar picking from Greg Gilbertson, Django jazz from Gentlemen’s Anti Temperance League, experimental folk from Humbird, and funny from Shanna in a Dress, Chicago Farmer, and Saturday night’s emcee, the one and only Mary Mack.

Folk Fest goes digital

greatriverfolkfestival.bandcamp.comGRFF/Dave Schipper. 2021 has seen the 45-year-old La Crosse Great River Folk Fest become a digital music supplier with a move of THREE offerings on Bandcamp, the streaming & digital music offering that brags that fans have paid $766 million on their platform and $14.4 million in the last 30 days. It truly sounds like a oxymoron saying digital folk music, but the fest was looking at being out of stock of their 25th anniversary CD “Music From the Heartland.” It was such a gem of live cuts from the fest recorded by Wisconsin Public Radio and they knew another CD printing was not viable. Bandcamp was quickly chosen over the more popular Spotify because it offers an easy purchase of a download AND free 3 streams of complete songs, rather than a ultra-small streaming return. The CD has such a rich local history including Brett Huus of Soundstrations baking the tapes that WPR had almost discarded, and truly took a community to obtain all the licenses and prepare liner art. You can listen right here too:

Siena Christie - a closeted Disney princess a finalist

Self described as a “Closeted Disney Princess” Siena Christie saw her lose one of her glass slippers as the pandemic hit and quickly the dreams of touring with a new CD evaporated. Teaching music and writing in Vancouver WA (sister city to Portland OR) was solace and if you believe her “Desert Island Companion” song she coped and survived with her significant other without killing each other. Wasn’t that somewhat of many of our tales in 2020? 2021 came along and she was gently pushed by some friends to submit a song to the Great River Folk Fest Songwriting contest , and maybe the return of the second glass slipper.

Kerrville TX meets LaCrosse WI

Little Kerrville TX an hour away from San Antonio and 2 hours from Austin, has been running a folk festival since 1972, while LaCrosse WI has hosted the Great River Folk Fest since 1976. Both have flourished and survived the ups and downs of interests in "folk" music. Kerrville has a much bigger name, but the GRFF has made a mark and truly has welcomed and raised children right in the community for long time love of craft and Americana music.

Chaislyn named Songwriter Finalist

The Great River Folk Fest in La Crosse WI recently named Chaislyn from Baton Rouge LA as one of the 12 finalists in their 2021 Songwriter Contest. At 20 years old she is the youngest and adds this honor to an impressive list of recognitions including being a Kerrville New Folk Finalist in 2021 as well. Her voice talent is where her recognition started being a recipient of the Golden Ticket in the ABC’s American Idol back in 2018, but she has dedicated herself since to refine her songwriting skills.

