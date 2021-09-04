That's a wrap for GRFF 2021

Saturday night Concert Kyle Crayton

From what started with a torrential rain storm Friday morning during setup, to having Red Square Audio get stuck driving into the park entrance, it looked like the Great River Folk Fest was going to fight rain for three days. Thankfully there was only one other challenge during the weekend, and Barbaro decided to turn off they sound and gathered in the round to play the 2nd part of their set to close Friday night.

The fest lived up to its promise of eclectic music adding open mic, experimental folk, gypsy jazz, and blues to some great singer songwriter story songs. They even had the whole tent singing during the John Prine Tribute song swap.

20 Driftless Maker Crafters had some beautiful merchandise and the whole family was mesmerized by Bricolage Cirkus and Mr. Dangerous. Great food trucks and beer and wine selections were broad.

Bricolage Cirkus / Mr Dangerous Jerry Weigel

We said goodbye to a familiar face and partner in music Dick Mial as he was relocating to be with family in Kansas City. We said hello to many new faces as well.. David Edge a newbie from Chippewa Falls said, “our 1st time … we're so impressed with the intimacy & talent within. Also to be able to meet & talk to people & artists.See you next year and thanks again!”

Mary Mack who entertained the Saturday night concert with comedy during her Emcee part texted, “if you see Shanna in a Dress or Tim Fast, tell them that my friends and I loved them so much and they have three new fans” Plus they had to take off early so they never heard Shanna’s encore “The Booby Song” As one patron commented, "I didn't know there were that many names for women's breast!"

Mary Mack Emcee GRFF/Dave Schipper

Then there was Carol Roth of the Adventures in Americana blog posted in Instagram, “This song swap was about drinkin, not likin people, problems of the world and more, with Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League, Tim Fast and Annie Mack w/ Mary Cutrufello. You’re starting to see my problem with trying not to overuse the word “phenomenal,” right?” She put an incredible review of the fest in blog, just click here.

Carol Roth Supplied

So it’s a wrap for this year, but we will continue to write content in our NewsBreak as we keep in touch and share news from our community of friends and musicians.

