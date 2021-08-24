Fest is on Rain or Shine

2014 Poster GRFF

Rain or shine has been the life of many a festival and the Great River Folk Fest has a wealth of experience in that matter since they have been putting on the annual fest since 1976. Of course it’s only been since 2014 that they had to re-think the festival rain site indoors at the University of La Crosse, to series of Site tents with the largest for the main stage. Per Dave Schipper the fest chair, “You plan on having tents to provide shade and comfort but when the rain comes, the show goes on and people don’t flee.”

Main Stage tent Jerry Weigel

From the first year to 2021 they have adjusted tent sizes, added a tent for people to eat under, laminated signs, and obtained a wealth of umbrellas from their sponsor WinCraft in Winona MN. Per Schipper, “Every year you pray for great weather, and every year there is at least a day or an hour or so that you have rain. It sure makes us keep the tent expense in the budget”

Sunday Songswaps Jerry Weigel

Looking at the forecast for August 27-29th I believe they will be blessed with a little rain somewhere in their 3-day festival schedule. “We’ll just smile and sigh and move under the tent; at least it’s usually warm when it rains in late August”

Take a trip around the Great River Folk Fest via drone thank to the folks at Design Flight:

