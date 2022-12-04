Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS it

Sir Maejor Photo by Fox Atlanta

Impersonating Black Lives Matter

A master of impersonation, Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page created a social media account named Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) and raised funds with GoFundMe. Page opened a bank account named “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc.” in 2018 with Page as the only signatory on the account. A complaint was filed with the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center in April 2020 alleging that Page was impersonating Black Lives Matter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cleveland Division, Toledo Resident Agency, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio arrested Sir Maejor Page, a.k.a. Tyree Conyers-Page of Toledo, Ohio. Judge James R. Knepp II in Ohio banned Page from fundraising. Page continues to solicit funds via Cash App on Twitter from loyal followers using his adoptive mother's accounts.

Impersonating a journalist

Page is known for hiring actors to pretend to be people associated with relevant news stories like the Shanquilla Robinson case and for badgering the people involved for interviews.

Impersonating the police and the FBI

The activist loudly protests against police brutality yet has numerous arrests for impersonating the police and holding a woman handcuffed against her will. In 2014, Atlanta police charged him with wearing a replica police uniform, a Glock 45 pistol, and accessories. Page claimed he was working security. In 2015, Page again was wearing a bulletproof vest and armed outside a MARTA station. He demanded ID from an APD sergeant. Court records show Page was arrested after pushing past security guards at the Sloppy Floyd state office building pretending to be an FBI agent. He entered the Secretary of State's corporate records office carrying a gun. A witness at the Sloppy Floyd building said Page "had more weapons than I've ever seen an officer wear." Page cleared all three counts by pleading guilty to the lesser charges of obstruction and carrying a weapon in an unauthorized location. Page received two years of probation. It's difficult for Page to complain of police overreach when you take into account the repeated violations to the public Page has skated past.

The agencies involved with investigating Sir Maejor: the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Detroit and Atlanta Divisions of the FBI, Atlanta Police Department, Dekalb County (GA) Police Department, Georgia State Police, Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, Toledo Police Department, Sylvania Police Department, Oregon Police Department, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford (MI) Police Department, Monroe County (MI) Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Patrol, U.S. Marshals Service, DHS-Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Border Patrol.

If you have been threatened or solicited for funds contact the judge on his case. helmick_chambers@ohnd.uscourts.gov

