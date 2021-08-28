Fight your fear of heights and embark on 3 High Altitude Adventures in the town of Estes Park

The Town of Estes Park/visitestespark.com

ESTES PARK, CO - Estes Park offers a variety of outdoor activities this summer. As it is located at the base of Rocky Mountain National Park, the town also offers several high-altitude adventures. Check out the following list for three activities you can enjoy in Estes Park at 7,522 feet above sea level. Conquer your fear of height, while also relaxing with friends and family.

Camping on a cliff

Visit Kent Mountain Adventure Center's cliff camping experiences for a one-of-a-kind experience on a porta-ledge. Get ready to face your fear of height, as the guide teaches you the climbing and rappelling basics you will need to build your temporary home for the night.

After building your porta-ledge, you can munch on dinner and sleep under the stars. Don't forget to rappel down the cliff after your breakfast.

Take the tramway

If you prefer a safer activity, take the tram from The Estes Park Aerial Tramway. Hop on European-style cable cars, as they take you to the top of 9,000-ft. Prospect Mountain.

After the launch in July 1955, the tramway has attracted more than three million people. From the tram, immerse yourself with the view of Longs Peak, the Continental Divide, Rocky Mountain National Park, and the town of Estes Park.

Drive to the top of the Rockies

If you would like to keep on moving, drive through Trail Ridge Road. It is the highest paved road in the U.S. and it spans 48 miles across the Continental Divide. Motorists will ride up to 12,183 feet above sea level, to check out the view of Rocky Mountain with the surrounding alpine landscapes. Once you are on the top, visit the Alpine Visitor Center for a unique lunch experience: above the clouds.

You can also choose to not be behind the wheel if you are unsure about driving through such terrain. Few tours, including the Rocky Mountain Conservancy, Estes Park Trolleys, and more provide Trail Ridge Road adventures. Plan and reserve a ride to hike the trail before 3 pm here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.