Denver, CO

Denver Oktoberfest returns in September 2021

Grant Underwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXHMJ_0bfaP64x00

DENVER, CO – One of the world’s largest fairs, Oktoberfest, will be back in Denver. This year’s event will be held twice on two different weekends with a total of six days full of fun, at the 21st Ave and Larimer St.

The first event will start from September 17 to September 19, and the second event will start from September 24 to September 26. This year, Denver’s Oktoberfest is celebrating its 51st year. There will be great music, food, games, and other fun activities at the festival.

Oktoberfest first came to Denver in 1969. Right now, this German tradition festival has more than 350,000 fans. Maxim Magazine and USA Today claim The Denver Oktoberfest as “The Best Oktoberfest” in the United States.

You need an entrance ticket to join this event, but children ages 12 and under will receive free entry with a ticketed adult.

There are two ticket options for this event. The first one is the General Admission ticket. You will get RFID Wristband that gives you access to enjoy 30+ bands, keg bowling, and stein hoisting. You can skip the line and get your first drink.

The second ticket option is the VIP Ticket. With this ticket, you will get RFID Wristband that will give you access to all the live music, keg bowling, and any stein-hoisting that you want. You can also skip the line and get your first drink right away.

This year, all the purchases within the festival will be made using your RFID Wristband. This wristband not only acts as your entrance ticket but also as your payment system.

You can get more information or book a ticket here.

Denver, CO
