Four hangout places around the University of Denver area

DENVER, CO – Coffee shops and local hubs have become a part of university and college student's life. Whether you need to leave all the stress of being in university or simply grab a coffee during your morning rush, they are ready to serve your needs.

Although the area around the University of Denver offers plenty of options, here are some of the favorites among DU community members.

1. La Belle Rosette

With a variety of foods and drinks, La Belle Rosette has become the go-to for the students, faculty, and staff of the University of Denver. Located near the intersection of East Wesley Avenue and South University Boulevard, this loved coffee shop offers baked goods, a variety of coffee drinks, breakfast burritos, as well as alcoholic beverages.

2. Kaladi Coffee Roaster

This coffee shop is located on East Evans Avenue. The founders of Kaladi Coffee Roaster are committed to bringing the highest quality coffee beans to coffee lovers. Not only that, but Kaladi Coffee Roaster also holds strong value on workers' rights and sustainable growing practice.

3. The Pioneer

Located right next to La Belle Rosette, this place is exceptionally close to the DU campus. The Pioneer is a cross between a Mexican restaurant and a sports bar. You can enjoy the happy hour every day at 4-7 pm and 10 pm-close. The rooftop patio is also a great spot to enjoy Colorado’s picturesque sunshine.

4. Asbury Provisions

Asbury Provisions offers an extensive collection of craft beer and creative hand-made cocktails. They also offer a selection of tasty snacks and sandwiches which are loved by a lot of its regular visitors.

