Cherry Creek Arts Festival will celebrate its 30th Anniversary

DENVER, CO – Cherry Creek Arts Festival is back on Labor Day Weekend to celebrate its 30th Anniversary. The celebration will be held on September 4, 5, and 6, from 10 am to 8 pm, at the Creekside, in Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 2500 East 1st Avenue.

This event is free for everyone, but CherryArts is requiring the participants to register for timed entry, so the coordinator of the event can control the flow of the traffic throughout the event.

Reservation can be made on-site when arriving, or you can register yourself here.

CherryArts will also be offering Senior and Accessibility hour entry each morning during the festival beginning at 9 a.m.

This year, the Cherry Creek Festival will feature 250 juried exhibitors, including 13 artist award winners, as well as 5 emerging artists for its 30th Anniversary Show. There will be 220 national and international artists and 16 performing artists.

Not only that, but kids can also join the fun at the Creation Station with a variety of children’s activities, food, as well as interactive art experiences.

This art festival will strictly follow the local and national public health and protection guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone from COVID-19. This year’s event will also be relocated to the Creekside area of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center to make the safest possible environment for everyone involved.

The participants of this festival can give their donations to support the CherryArts education programs in Denver’s local schools. This program has inspired more than 46,000 students annually to be actively involved and creative in making arts. You can learn more about the donation through this link.

