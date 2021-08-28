Recommended Virtual Shopping in Golden

GOLDEN, CO - Due to limited mobility during the pandemic, the city of Golden offers a virtual shopping experience. Through Visit Golden, the following are virtual shopping recommendations that can be taken into your consideration:

Blue Moose Trading Company

If you are looking for attractive decorations and gifts, Blue Moose Trading Company can be one of the best choices. The products offered are tailored to the interests of locals and Golden tourists, such as tees, hoodies, and signs with the Coors label.

Customers don't have to worry about shopping because here they serve pickup and shipping. To enjoy this virtual shopping facility, just contact via Instagram, Facebook, or email at bluemoosetrading@gmail.com.

Old Barrel Tea

Only by visiting the official website, customers will be offered healthy products of tea variants, such as seasonal tea club, loose leaf tea, local honey, and spices. Old Barrel Tea also gives free shipping on orders over $50 which benefits you to be able to shop virtually.

Detailed information can be found on its Instagram and Facebook.

Mines Museum Store

Mines Museum Store offers a wide variety of gifts for folks of all ages. Customers can shop online and do curbside pickup. A little explanation about curbside pickup, due to limited staffing, order pick up is only available M, W, or F from 1 to 4 pm. You can arrange bookings and pick-up times via email to museumstore@mines.edu. Please wait 24 hours for order filling.

Then, you can call 303-273-3515 if they are already at the lower level GRL parking lot outside the museum, on the north side of Maple Street, where the yellow mining cart is located. During pick up, please wear a mask as a health protocol during the Covid-19 pandemic

