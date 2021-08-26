Skunk Corpse Found Positive for Rabies, Livestock is in Danger

Elisa Stone/Unsplash

BOULDER COUNTY, CO - A skunk corpse discovered on Indian Road in Boulder on Monday, August 23, tested positive for rabies. The dead animal was discovered by a property owner, who alerted Boulder Animal Control, who notified Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) and gave a sample for testing.

Before it was discovered dead, the property owner observed the skunk for a few days and recognized it acting strangely.

Residents are asked to call BCPH at 303-441-1564 if they or any domestic animal came into touch with a skunk in the area, or if a pet has recently been bitten by an unknown animal.

Terrestrial rabies, such as skunk rabies, is spread by animals that spend most of their time on the ground. Besides skunk, Raccoons and foxes are two other wild species that may spread rabies.

Carol McInnes, BCPH environmental specialist said that Vaccinating dogs, cats, horses, and livestock against rabies is the most important and effective strategy to protect both animals and humans from getting the disease.

To lessen the danger of contracting rabies, public health officials suggest taking the following precautions:

DO NOT approach unfamiliar wild or domestic animals, even if they appear friendly. Contact Animal Control to have the animal picked up.

Wash any wounds caused by an animal with soap and water and seek medical treatment right away.

Keep vaccinations current for all pets and livestock.

Keep cats and ferrets inside, and dogs under close supervision, to maintain pet control.

Children should be taught to respect wildlife and not to interfere with it.

Keep pet and livestock foods inside.

If a person or pet has been bitten by a skunk or any other wild animal, get medical attention right away and then contact your local animal control agency or Boulder County Public Health to arrange for rabies testing.

For more information visit www.BoulderCountyVector.org

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.