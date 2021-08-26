Douglas County's new Open Space Site Ratings Guide Riders to Find the Right Trail

Dave Hoefler/Unsplash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO - Looking for some guidance when it comes to deciding which option to choose at a Douglas County Open Space site?

Using the Trail Ratings, you can ensure that you choose a trail that is a good fit for your ability level — or that you may challenge yourself when you're ready. All of the County's paths are open to hiking, biking, and equestrian riding, and are rated for all three activities.

It's critical that you have a safe and pleasurable experience when you explore Douglas County's outdoors, and the installation of Trail Ratings at Open Space properties strives to ensure that you do.

To determine the difficulty and provide a Trail Rating, a range of factors are scored, including maximum height and elevation gain or loss, average grade, obstacles, width, slope, and stability.

Sandstone Ranch, Dawson Butte, Spruce Mountain, and Glendale Open Spaces have Trail Ratings designated on all routes, with signs to be added to the additional properties in the following months. Search for a sign like the one pictured above at the Open Space trailhead and then look for markers at the start of each route to see if it's easy, moderate, or tough.

We know you enjoy being outside and being active, which is one of the reasons Douglas County is frequently named as one of the nation's healthiest counties. When exploring Douglas County outdoors, always follow good trail etiquette and stay on the identified paths.

Adventure is on the way! To learn more about your favorite Douglas County sites or to discover new locations to visit, go to www.dcoutdoors.org.

