Littleton Will Have E-Scooter Services

Rick Gebhardt/Unsplash

LITTLETON, CO - This August, Bird, a shared electric scooter company, will bring e-scooters to Littleton. Riders find an e-scooter using the Bird smartphone app, scan the QR code on the e-scooter, and begin their journey.

By the end of August, Bird scooters will be on the streets. The city's collaboration with Bird aims to reduce traffic and parking on Main Street.

Bird is a Santa Monica, California-based micro-mobility startup. Bird, which began operations in September 2017, operates shared electric scooters in over 100 locations across Europe, the Middle East, and North America, racking up 10 million rides in its first year.

Riders can also pay for their rides through the app, which is free of charge for the city. The e-scooters are available in a variety of locations and run using a mobile app.

With a few conditions, e-scooters are permitted to be ridden throughout Littleton's municipal boundaries. This agreement with Bird allows users to use scooters instead of cars to go to and from downtown, which may help with parking and congestion on Main Street.

Riders must be at least 18 years old, are advised to wear a helmet on every ride, and must follow all traffic laws.

Electric scooters have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour and can be used on roadways and in bike lanes, although they will be limited to 10 miles per hour in the area surrounding Main Street and Alamo in Downtown Littleton. E-scooters must be parked away from pedestrians and are not permitted to interrupt sidewalks or driveways.

According to the city, e-scooters will not be permitted on regional paths such as the Mary Carter Greenway and the Highline Canal Trail.

