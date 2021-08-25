Cider Days Festival Will Return at Heritage Lakewood

Joanna Nix-Walkup/Unsplash

LAKEWOOD, CO - Cider Days, Lakewood's iconic fall event, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3 in Historic Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St., and celebrates the area's agricultural heritage with two full days of family fun.

All entertainment and children's amusements are included in the daily admission of $10 ($8 in advance) for adults and $6 for children ages 3 to 12. On August 26, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. at Lakewood.org/CiderDays. Try cider pressing, witness historic demonstrations, and eat apples, a lot of apples!

Cider Days conducts Colorado's largest antique and vintage tractor pull in collaboration with the Rocky Mountain Tractor Puller's Association.

Apple pie-eating contests, trick pigs, line dancing, a magic show, and other activities are among the other attractions. Explore exhibitor booths, purchase vendor wares, and sample over 20 apple-themed products, including Colorado apple cider. Face painting, train and burro rides, balloon twisting, a petting zoo, and crafts are among the activities available to children.

Foothills Credit Union's Beer Garden will feature beer and hard cider from various companies such as the Colorado Cider Company, WestFax Brewing Company, and many more.

Free parking, a free shuttle service to surrounding lots, and a free bike valet are all accessible at the event entry.

The Cider Days Hard Cider Tasting, in cooperation with the Colorado Cider Guild, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25. There will be 2 sessions of tasting, the afternoon session starts from noon to 3 p.m. and evening sessions from 4 to 7 p.m. due to its popularity. Limited tasting tickets ($40) will go on sale on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.; this event is likely to sell out quickly.

