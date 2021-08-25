Releasing Endangered Fish, Redbelly Dace at Pella Crossing

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

BOULDER COUNTY, CO - On Saturday, August 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, a Colorado indigenous fish, the endangered northern redbelly dace, will be released into Webster Pond at Pella Crossing.

This event celebrates more than two years of conservation work by a variety of groups. The event will feature the Future-Ready Innovation Lab of St. Vrain Valley Schools as well as hands-on activity areas for kids.

Aquatic Conservation Biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Boyd Wright said that this unique project helps CPW achieve its objective of re-establishing populations of the species in suitable habitat within its original range, but it also engages the local community in the conservation of a little-known fish species. It's a once-in-a-lifetime project for a once-in-a-lifetime fish, and it wouldn't be possible without this incredible collaboration.

The fish for the project came from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Native Aquatic Restoration Facility in Alamosa. The fish housed at the Innovation Center were raised by students from Lyons Middle Senior and the Innovation Center of St. Vrain Valley Schools. The project's purpose is to release the dace into Webster Pond before permanent reintroduction into the St. Vrain River.

Students will continue to research the project's success by using underwater robotics to monitor the fish, applying artificial intelligence, and conducting water quality checks.

Cassidy Batts, a senior at Lyons said that they started this effort at the beginning of the pandemic and have worked tirelessly to create a climate at the school where these fish may not only live but thrive.

Parking is available at Hygiene Elementary School and Westview Middle School for members of the public. The transportation department of St. Vrain Valley Schools will provide a free shuttle service to Pella Crossing.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.