New Gas Lines Bring Construction To US 301 In Pasco-Hernando

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

People traveling south on US 301 through Pasco County may be frustrated by an ongoing problem that is causing lane closures for miles north of Dade City. The project is installing a main gas line that runs from the Sumter county line south for fourteen miles to Lock Street in Dade City. So far, the project has caused right lane closures through Pasco and Hernando Counties as crews work to dig trenches, deliver the gas lines, and install the piping. The construction has dragged traffic to a crawl during busy hours as cars have to merge down to one lane to avoid the construction.

The total length of the project measures fourteen miles running north to south along US 301.

Closures

Ongoing closures are expected to last thirty days or more as the main gas line is installed under the road. The outside (right) lane will be closed continuously until the project nears completion. This closure will extend from Lock Stree to Long Street in Dade City.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) the closures are described as the following:

* Outside lane closures throughout the project Southbound from Sumter County Line to Lock Street 9 AM until 4 PM

* Curbside Southbound Lane from Lock Street to Long Avenue will be closed 24/7 for approximately 30 days to install the main under the roadway.

The official description of the work according to FDOT is the following:

* GAS line installation from Lock Street in Dade City to Sumter County Line on US 301

The project has pulled multiple permits for TECO Peoples GAS which is a subsidiary of Tampa Electric (TECO). It is unclear at this point what the gas line's primary purpose will be once it is brought online.

Project Map

Photo by FDOT / Google Maps

Drivers should be wary while driving through this area for at least the coming month. Slow down and observe traffic signals and construction signs. Estimated dates for completion extend out a minimum of 30 days but construction could linger in the area for longer as the project finishes up.