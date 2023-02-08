Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair

Grant Piper News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UA3eu_0kfl08J300
Photo byRamchandran Maharajapuram

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the 2023 Florida State Fair and gives you all of the most relevant information, plus links to more detailed information if needed.

Basic Information

Where: 4800 US Hwy. 301 North, Tampa FL 33610

When: February 9th - 20th, 2023

Rides: Over 28 different kinds

New Types Of Food To Try in 2023: 23+

Shows: 50+

Agricultural Competitions: 13 categories

Event Calendar

Map

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IAIO_0kfl08J300
FL State Fair Official MapPhoto byFlorida State Fair

Hours

Opening Hours

Gates Open: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM | Friday - Sunday: 10:00 AM

Midway Opens: Monday - Thursday: 1:00 PM | Friday - Sunday: 10:30 AM

Closing Hours

Expo Hall: 9:00 PM

Marketplace: 9:00 PM

Exhibits: 8:00 PM

Cracker Country: 6:00 PM

Pricing

* Adult Friday – Sunday: $15
* Child Friday – Sunday: $10
* Adult Monday – Thursday: $12
* Child Monday – Thursday: $6
* Senior 55+ any Monday – Friday, Excluding President’s Day: $10
* Ride Armband Monday – Thursday: $25
* Ride Armband Friday – Sunday: $40
* Fast Pass Lane: $65
* Fast Pass Lane Upgrade: $25

You can buy tickets online here.

Ride Pricing

* 6 Credits: $9
* 25 Credits: $30
* 50 Credits: $50

Parking: Free

Discount Days

The fair offers a number of discount days that help cut costs at the gate. Each day services a different group, and the savings can be huge. This is a great way to enjoy the fair on a budget if you qualify for any of these great offers.

Heroes Day - February 9th

Retired military, active military, doctors, nurses, and first responders get in FREE with valid ID.

Senior Days - Monday through Fridays

Guests 55+ get $10 admission at the gate with a valid ID.

Date Day - Valentine's Day, February 14th

BOGO Admission after 3:00 PM

$3 Thursday - February 16th

$3 admission and $3 select games and rides after 3:00 PM.

Family Day - February 17th

Free admission for kids under the age of 18 with a paid adult admission until 6:00 PM.

Kid's Day - February 20th

Free admission for kids under the age of 18 with a paid adult admission until 6:00 PM.

FAQ

If you have any specific questions about unique circumstances or about details on hours or rules, you can read the official Frequently Asked Questions. You can read the official FAQ here.

In Closing

The Florida State Fair is fun for the whole family, and it only comes around once per year. Make the most of your trip by gathering the best information before you go. This guide will give you everything you need for a successful fair outing. We hope you enjoy this year's iteration of the classic event. Have fun. Be safe.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Events# Florida# Travel# News# Happenings

Comments / 2

Published by

A freelance writer with a passion for current events, politics, and history. I've been into the news from an age when people thought it was weird to be into the news.

Tampa, FL
2K followers

More from Grant Piper News

Dade City, FL

New Gas Lines Bring Construction To US 301 In Pasco-Hernando

People traveling south on US 301 through Pasco County may be frustrated by an ongoing problem that is causing lane closures for miles north of Dade City. The project is installing a main gas line that runs from the Sumter county line south for fourteen miles to Lock Street in Dade City. So far, the project has caused right lane closures through Pasco and Hernando Counties as crews work to dig trenches, deliver the gas lines, and install the piping. The construction has dragged traffic to a crawl during busy hours as cars have to merge down to one lane to avoid the construction.

Read full story
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County Festivals February 2023

Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.

Read full story
1 comments
Pasco County, FL

Things To Do In Pasco County Feb 1st - Feb 5th

Where: Withlacoochee River Park, 12449 Withlacoochee Blvd., Dade City. Hundreds of vans are gathering along the beautiful banks of the Withalacoochee River in Dade City. Come out and see what "the lifestyle" is all about. Experts, builders, and vanlifers will all be on hand to give you pointers and tips. Listen to live music, eat food, and tour vans in this unique experience.

Read full story

New Non-Lethal DoD Weapon System Could Save Lives

The military is always developing new weapons systems for modern battlefields. One of the most recent systems under development is called the Active Denial System. This futuristic invention uses short-wave radiation to rapidly heat the surface of the skin, causing an intense sensation of burning. The weapon system will be used to help disperse crowds and keep people away in a non-lethal fashion.

Read full story
2 comments

A Look At The Pink and White Terraces, The Lost Wonder Of The World

The Pink and White Terraces were only known to the outside world for forty-five years before they were lost forever. The stunning natural silica sinter formations held hot geothermic water. The rocks were shockingly white, and the water was steaming and blue. The white terraces cascaded downward from the volcanic hills before spilling into a nearby lake. The hot springs were a regional attraction, and the natural beauty stunned everyone who laid eyes on it.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Releases List Of Rejected Vanity License Plate Requests

The state of Florida offers personalized license plates for a small annual fee. For $15 per year, a person can submit a request for a personalized license plate with letters and numbers of their choosing. Anyone can complete the form and turn it into their local DMV office for processing. Most people choose to create a vanity plate with a word or phrase. Every personalized request has to be vetted and approved by the state to ensure that the plates are legal, appropriate, and not already taken.

Read full story

Disney World's Splash Mountain Closes For Good

After three decades of delighting fans and drawing controversy, the iconic Splash Mountain ride has officially closed for good. Splash Mountain has been a staple of Disney Parks since the first one opened in California in 1989. The popular log flume opened in Disney World in 1992. January 23rd, 2023 marks the official closing date for the Disney World version, which shuttered its doors for good and is slated to undergo an extensive remodel.

Read full story
2 comments
Dade City, FL

Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28th

Every year in January, the little town of Dade City hosts one of the region's biggest festivals. The Kumquat Festival is put on to celebrate the annual kumquat crop. Dade City, and the surrounding area, are considered the kumquat capital of the world. A vast majority of the United States's kumquats are produced in this region. Kumquats are small tart citrus fruits that are eaten whole. They can also be turned into a variety of delicious treats, including jams, marmalades, beer, wine, sauces, and pies.

Read full story
Pasco County, FL

Best Breweries In Pasco County

Breweries are all the rage, and new breweries crop up all of the time. But which breweries are worth your time? A good brewery offers tasty beers, food nearby, friendly service, and plenty of options to try. In recent years, Pasco County has seen an explosion of breweries worth checking out.

Read full story
4 comments
Hernando County, FL

5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando

A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.

Read full story
4 comments

Scientists Discover Reason Why Roman Buildings Have Lasted So Long

Roman concrete is notoriously strong. Roman structures have lasted for thousands of years, and many of them look no worse for wear than they did when they were built. Many of these ancient Roman buildings are made from a specific type of concrete that has left scientists and engineers scratching their heads for centuries. Not only has this concrete stood the test of time, but it has also been used in incredible shapes like free-standing domes and arches are still impressive.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Are There No Bridges Over The Amazon River?

Here is a fun fact to stick in the back of your mind for trivia night or to use as an interesting ice breaker: the Amazon River has no bridges. None. Zero. Zilch. That is in spite of the fact that the Amazon is 4,345 miles long.

Read full story

Wreck Of US Destroyer Found and Deemed The World's Deepest

Samuel B RobertsWikipedia (Public domain) The USS Samuel B. Roberts was a 1944 escort destroyer built to guard and support the growing American fleets in the Pacific. The ship was commissioned in April and sank six months later in one of the largest naval battles in history. The Battle Off Samar was a chief naval action that occurred as a part of the larger Battle of Leyte Gulf.

Read full story
56 comments

Reimagining The Ancient Supercontinent of Pangea With Modern Borders

Pangea is the hypothetical supercontinent that allegedly existed over 300 million years ago. Pangea is a conglomerate of all of the modern-day continents smashed together. What if that land mass existed today? What would the world look like if we all lived on Pangea?

Read full story
23 comments

Remains Of Medieval Woman Suspected Of Being a Vampire Unearthed In Poland

(Mirosław Blicharski/Aleksander Poznań) What do you do to someone that you think is a vampire? Bury them with a sickle around their neck, of course. That is the theory behind a recently unearthed skeleton that had a sharp farming implement placed precariously around the neck. The body was discovered at an archeological site in southeastern Poland. The area is known for Medieval burials that exhibit strong levels of superstition.

Read full story

New Lunar Discovery Raises Chances Of A Moon Base

Space is known for a lot of things, but one of the most prominent features of space is its extreme temperatures. Temperatures in space can range from -400 F in the void and millions of degrees on the surface of the sun. One of the biggest obstacles to humanity’s spread into the stars is the temperature. Space is way too cold or way too hot. Or is it?

Read full story
12 comments

Space Tourism Could Be Very Bad For The Environment

If you have been dreaming about hopping on Jeff Bezos’s penis-shaped rocket and blasting off to the stars for a bit of middle-class space tourism in the near future, you might want to think again. Preliminary studies suggest that space tourism could be bad for the planet. Like, really, really bad. That is a huge letdown for people who have been following the development of commercial space companies like Blue Origin, SpaceX, and Virgin Galactic.

Read full story
1 comments

Europe Used To Employ Professional Coffee Sniffers

Do you like the smell of freshly roasted coffee? Do you have a great sense of smell? Can you sniff out a newly poured cup of hot coffee from a few rooms away? If you answered yes to any of these questions, the King of Prussia has a job for you. For a brief six year period between 1781 and 1787, four hundred lucky souls were hired to prowl around the streets of Prussia, sniffing out coffee wherever it was hiding. They were paid surprisingly well for the honor of smelling coffee. These men were called coffee sniffers, and everyone hated them. Wouldn’t you?

Read full story
1 comments

New Crater Discovered In The Atlantic Could Alter Our Understanding Of The Dinosaurs

The leading theory regarding the extinction of the dinosaurs (and much life on Earth) revolves around a single massive asteroid strike. The asteroid in question struck the Earth roughly 66 million years ago and left a 100-mile wide crater off of the Yucatan Peninsula. The asteroid would have vaporized nearly everything capable of sustaining life while blotting out the sun with steam, smoke, and ash.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy