Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair

Photo by Ramchandran Maharajapuram

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the 2023 Florida State Fair and gives you all of the most relevant information, plus links to more detailed information if needed.

Basic Information

Where: 4800 US Hwy. 301 North, Tampa FL 33610

When: February 9th - 20th, 2023

Rides: Over 28 different kinds

New Types Of Food To Try in 2023: 23+

Shows: 50+

Agricultural Competitions: 13 categories

Event Calendar

Map

FL State Fair Official Map Photo by Florida State Fair

Hours

Opening Hours

Gates Open: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM | Friday - Sunday: 10:00 AM

Midway Opens: Monday - Thursday: 1:00 PM | Friday - Sunday: 10:30 AM

Closing Hours

Expo Hall: 9:00 PM

Marketplace: 9:00 PM

Exhibits: 8:00 PM

Cracker Country: 6:00 PM

Pricing

* Adult Friday – Sunday: $15

* Child Friday – Sunday: $10

* Adult Monday – Thursday: $12

* Child Monday – Thursday: $6

* Senior 55+ any Monday – Friday, Excluding President’s Day: $10

* Ride Armband Monday – Thursday: $25

* Ride Armband Friday – Sunday: $40

* Fast Pass Lane: $65

* Fast Pass Lane Upgrade: $25

You can buy tickets online here.

Ride Pricing

* 6 Credits: $9

* 25 Credits: $30

* 50 Credits: $50

Parking: Free

Discount Days

The fair offers a number of discount days that help cut costs at the gate. Each day services a different group, and the savings can be huge. This is a great way to enjoy the fair on a budget if you qualify for any of these great offers.

Heroes Day - February 9th

Retired military, active military, doctors, nurses, and first responders get in FREE with valid ID.

Senior Days - Monday through Fridays

Guests 55+ get $10 admission at the gate with a valid ID.

Date Day - Valentine's Day, February 14th

BOGO Admission after 3:00 PM

$3 Thursday - February 16th

$3 admission and $3 select games and rides after 3:00 PM.

Family Day - February 17th

Free admission for kids under the age of 18 with a paid adult admission until 6:00 PM.

Kid's Day - February 20th

Free admission for kids under the age of 18 with a paid adult admission until 6:00 PM.

FAQ

If you have any specific questions about unique circumstances or about details on hours or rules, you can read the official Frequently Asked Questions. You can read the official FAQ here.

In Closing

The Florida State Fair is fun for the whole family, and it only comes around once per year. Make the most of your trip by gathering the best information before you go. This guide will give you everything you need for a successful fair outing. We hope you enjoy this year's iteration of the classic event. Have fun. Be safe.