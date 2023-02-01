Pasco County Festivals February 2023

Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.

Here are five amazing festivals available for Pasco County in the month of February.

Florida State Fair

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds 4800 US Hwy. 301 North, Tampa FL 33610

When: February 9th - 20th; Hours vary

The Florida State Fair occurs once a year and takes place over 12 fun-filled days in February. The fair takes place at the state fairgrounds, which is a short drive south of Pasco in northern Hillsborough County. The state fair has dozens of vendors, food stands, unique shows, agricultural events, games, and rides to enjoy. There is something to do for the whole family. Tickets start at $10. Hours and prices vary based on the day.

Pasco County Fair

Where: Pasco County Fairgrounds 36722 SR 52, Dade City, FL

When: February 20th - 26th; Hours vary

The Pasco County Fair starts right after the state fair ends. This gives people a great opportunity to continue to enjoy the fair atmosphere for an extra week. The Pasco County fair features rides, games, food, animals, and contests. It is a great place to experience local Pasco agriculture, celebrate student achievements and shop local vendors. The Pasco County Fairgrounds is located in Dade City next to Pasco Highschool. Tickets start at $5 for kids and $10 for adults.

Tampa Bay Renaissance Festival

Where: 12838 Auton Rd., Dade City, FL 33525

When: Saturdays and Sundays, February 18th - April 2nd

Experience a slice of the Middle Ages at the Tampa Bay Renaissance Festival weekends starting on February 18th. The Renaissance Festival has period costumes, eclectic vendors, jaw dropping shows, and historical demonstrations. Each weekend has a specific theme, and guests are encouraged to dress up and enjoy the atmosphere. The mead and ale flow freely alongside delicious delicacies. If you've ever been curious about a Renaissance Festival, this is a great one to experience. The festival takes place at the Withlacoochee River Park, which is a great venue. Don't forget to catch the jousting show while you are there.

Pasco Blues Festival

Where: Land O' Lakes Heritage Park 5401 Land O' Lakes Boulevard Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

When: February 18th, 12 PM - 6 PM

Come out and see the 7th annual Pasco Blues Festival taking place in Land O' Lakes. The festival will feature three of the hottest blues artists in the country, including Jeremiah Johnson. The festival claims that this year will feature more food than ever before, including craft cocktails and beers brewed at local Pasco breweries. If you like blues music, good food, and craft beverages you don't want to miss out on this event. The music starts at 12:30 PM. Tickets can be bought for $15 online or $20 at the gate. VIP packages are available for purchase as well.

Farm Festival & Quilt Show

Where: The Pioneer Florida Museum & Village 15602 Pioneer Museum Rd DADE CITY, FL 33523

When: February 4th, 10 AM - 5 PM

The Pioneer Florida Museum is hosting the 34th annual Farm Festival on February 4th. The festival will put dozens of local quilts on display and will also feature a draft horse pull starting at 12:00 PM. Local quilters will be selling finished quilts and quilting supplies. There will be live music, fresh food, blacksmith displays, model trains, and the ability to wander the grounds of the Pioneer Village. Tickets start at $5 for students and $10 for adults.

