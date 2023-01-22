Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28th

Every year in January, the little town of Dade City hosts one of the region's biggest festivals. The Kumquat Festival is put on to celebrate the annual kumquat crop. Dade City, and the surrounding area, are considered the kumquat capital of the world. A vast majority of the United States's kumquats are produced in this region. Kumquats are small tart citrus fruits that are eaten whole. They can also be turned into a variety of delicious treats, including jams, marmalades, beer, wine, sauces, and pies.

The Kumquat Festival features hundreds of local vendors, dozens of food booths, artists, music, and community outreach organizations. The event attracts thousands of visitors every year who come to socialize, buy fresh kumquats and eat and drink from local restaurants.

Details

Vendors: 300+

Date: January 28th, 2023

Location: Downtown Dade City, Florida

Hours: 9 AM - 5 PM

Years Active: 25

Annual visitors: ~10,000

Amenities and Events

Quilt show at the courthouse

Car show in front of the municipal center (with trophies for the best cars)

Famous kumquat pie booth (a must try!)

Recipes, hacks, and delicacies provided by the Kumquat Grower's Association

Live music throughout

You can find an event map here.

You can find the official guide to enjoying the festival here.

Don't forget to try some local kumquat beer and wine brewed by local establishments when you are walking around. Many of the local bars and restaurants have specials during the festival, so be sure to pop in and see what they're cooking up.

There are events hosted specifically for children sprinkled throughout the festival. Plus, there will be a variety of different food trucks available in addition to traditional food stands. There is an ATM located right in the heart of downtown at the Wells Fargo bank, so you can easily get cash out if something catches your eye. There is a variety of parking located around the core of downtown. Just remember that the center of town will be closed all day on January 28th.

A True Central Florida Festival

The Kumquat Festival is an event you do not want to miss. It has been hosted in Dade City for the past twenty-five years. It is a true taste of Central Florida. Dade City is the county seat of Pasco County, and the festival takes place in the shadow of the historic Pasco County courthouse. Kumquats are a unique citrus crop that is native to Central Florida. The Kumquat Festival is family friendly and combines two things that define this region: winter festivals and appreciation for citrus growers.

When you are in town, you might discover a new favorite antique shop or locally owned restaurant. Dade City has a lot to offer, and the Kumquat Festival is the perfect way to get out and explore this old Florida city.

Don't miss out on this iconic festival. If you can't attend this year, don't worry, the festival is held every year in January, and it will return again next year. The time the schedule was disrupted was during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when the festival was moved to March (when it was considerably hotter!)