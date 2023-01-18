5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando

A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.

These are the five most romantic restaurants in the Pasco-Hernando area that are sure to impress and delight.

Chop Block Grill (Brooksville)

Address: 691 S Broad St, Brooksville, FL 34601

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11 AM - 8 PM | Friday 11 AM - 9 PM | Saturday 4 PM - 9 PM

Price: $$

  • Small intimate setting is perfect for low conversation
  • Large selection of wine to sip while you chat
  • Appetizers and sides are to die for
  • Some of the best steak in town and for reasonable prices

Nouvelle Cuisine (Spring Hill)

Address: 10531 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34608

Hours: Dinner Tuesday - Saturday 5 PM - 9 PM | Sunday 5 PM - 8 PM | Lunch Thursday & Friday 11:30 AM - 2 PM

Price: $$$

  • Incredible authentic French and Belgium food in the heart of Hernando County
  • Reservations are needed, so keep that in mind before heading out
  • Desserts rotate weekly, so don't forget to try them
  • Try them out for lunch with reduced prices and a slimmer menu

Kafe Kokopelli (Dade City)

Address: 37940 Live Oak Ave, Dade City, FL 33523

Hours: Monday - Thursday 11 AM - 9 PM | Friday - Saturday 11 AM - 10 PM | Sunday 11 AM - 6:30 PM

Price: $$

  • Eclectic décor is unique and cozy
  • Nestled in the heart of adorable downtown Dade City
  • Fantastic American food with a full bar
  • Reservations required during peak hours and on weekends

Brix 33 Fine Wines and Bistro (New Port Richey)

Address: 8351 FL-54 Unit 109, New Port Richey, FL 34655

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 5 PM - 9 PM

Price: $$$

  • Phenomenal ambiance
  • Dozens of different wines available
  • Robust menu including heavenly dessert options
  • A true dinner restaurant with consistent hours

Argento's Italian Bistro (Port Richey)

Address: 10042 US-19, Port Richey, FL 34668

Hours: Wednesday - Thursday 11 AM - 8 PM | Friday - Saturday 11 AM - PM | Sunday 11 AM - 8 PM

Price: $$

  • Excellent and authentic Italian food of all types
  • Full liquor bar and dessert bar available
  • Eat as fancy or casual as you like with options from fish to steak to gourmet pizza
  • Just minutes from the beautiful Gulf of Mexico

Source

Central Florida Explorer

