New Lunar Discovery Raises Chances Of A Moon Base

Space is known for a lot of things, but one of the most prominent features of space is its extreme temperatures. Temperatures in space can range from -400 F in the void and millions of degrees on the surface of the sun. One of the biggest obstacles to humanity’s spread into the stars is the temperature. Space is way too cold or way too hot. Or is it?

According to new data, there are parts of the moon that are the perfect temperature for humans, and that can be a game changer.

The Ideal Temperature

The most comfortable temperature for humans is between 60 and 70 F. These are temperatures that are most often experienced during the temperate months or inside air conditioned structures. But now, it seems as though we can experience those temperatures on the moon.

The temperatures on the moon range from -300 F in areas experiencing night to 200 F in areas experiencing day. Since the moon has no atmosphere, the temperatures rise and fall rapidly. Half of the moon is shrouded in darkness for two weeks at a time while the other side bakes in endless sun. Until now, those temperatures posed a massive risk to humans trying to explore the moon.

Scientists at UCLA have made an astonishing discovery . There are parts of the moon where the temperature hovers around 63 F all the time. These areas are called pits. They are large shaded depressions leading to never-before-seen cave systems that maintain a constant temperature. This is similar to Earth, where the temperature underground remains largely constant.

Not only is 63 F a livable temperature, but it is also actually perfectly comfortable. The new information significantly raises the possibility of a future moon base for constant human habitation.

Living On The Moon

Theoretical moon base (Wiki Commons / CC BY 3.0)

Comfortable temperatures will remove a major roadblock to building a moon base in the future. If we can build a base that utilizes these so-called moon pits, temperature regulation will no longer be a problem. Before, scientists had to consider how to cool a base down from 200 F during the daytime weeks and heat a base during the frigid night. Instead, we can potentially use these caves to maintain an ambient temperature of 63 F.

These pits were likely created by massive lava tubes that have collapsed over time. Inside these pits and tubes, there are overhangs and constant shade that maintain comfortable temperatures. Future explorers will be able to use these areas as a refuge from the horrible temperatures on the surface. Even having a place where people can escape for periods of time can greatly extend the duration of a moon mission which in turn increases the ability to build a permanent structure.

In the past, moon missions had to be carefully planned so that people landed during the dawn or twilight hours when the temperature was less extreme. These periods of the moon’s rotation require precise calculation and limit the amount of time that astronauts can spend on the moon. If they spend too long on the moon, the moon will rotate, and the extreme temperatures will come back into play. That has hindered any ability to build something habitable on the moon because there simply isn’t enough time to get any work done. We have been waiting for robotic technology and AI to catch up in order to do some of the theoretical work, but now it might be possible for humans to build on the moon without advanced robotics.

These new moon pits can potentially give astronauts a place to hide from the sun, rest, recuperate, and not have to worry about baking or freezing to death.

Do not start dreaming about a moon base just yet. While these temperatures are certainly encouraging, there is still a lot of work to be done. The promising discovery opens up a host of new possibilities, but we are still a long way off from a permanent base on the moon.

NASA’s next planned mission to the moon is scheduled for 2024. The Artemis Program aims to put people on the moon in a new lunar rover. Perhaps Artemis can explore these pits further when they finally get back up to Earth’s closest neighbor.

Sources

* Smithsonian Mag

* NASA