Four New Theme Park Attractions Coming to Florida In 2022

The ongoing pandemic stifled a lot of plans and rescheduled hundreds of events. No industry was spared, including the theme park industry. A host of new attractions and grand openings were delayed during the pandemic but are now starting to come to fruition. There are four brand new attractions coming to Florida theme parks in 2022. Each attraction is unique and offers something for everyone.

If you have been taking time off from theme parks due to the tumult of the last two years 2022 could be the year to dive back in. Major parks in Tampa and Orlando are getting new rides and attractions fit for thrill-seekers of all ages.

Here are the top four new attractions coming to Florida in 2022.

Iron Gwazi

Location: Busch Gardens, Tampa Bay

Scheduled Opening Date: March

Gwazi was a beloved wooden coaster that dominated the front part of Busch Gardens in Tampa for over a decade. Iron Gwazi is a modern restructuring of the classic coaster. The bones of the defunct Gwazi coaster have been reinforced with steel making it a wood-steel hybrid coaster which allows it to reach new top speeds and take steeper corners than the old coaster.

The original opening was scheduled for 2020 but was pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic. The new opening date, slated for March of 2022, is generating a lot of buzz. According to Busch Gardens, the revamped Iron Gwazi is the tallest and fastest hybrid roller coaster in North America.

Iron Gwazi will feature a maximum height of 206 feet, a top speed of 76 miles per hour, and is 4,075 feet in length making it nearly a mile long.

To keep up with the latest information about the opening of Iron Gwazi check out their website.

Ice Breaker

Location: Sea World, Orlando

Scheduled Opening Date: February 18th

Ice Breaker is the latest roller coaster coming to Sea World Orlando. It is the first launch coaster to be featured at Sea World and it will include no less than four separate launch zones. There are forward launches as well as backward launches to be included. Ice Breaker is the premier feature of the Wild Arctic area and continues the polar theme.

Ice Breaker will rise to a height of 92 feet, reach a top speed of 52 miles per hour, and features four separate launches along 1,900 feet of steel track.

According to breaking news stories, the official opening date is now set for Friday, February 18th.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Location: Epcot, Disney World, Orlando

Scheduled Opening Date: Summer

EPCOT at Disney World Orlando is getting yet another new attraction. This time, it is a new family-friendly roller coaster that takes place in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe. Disney began releasing new information about Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind calling it an "extraterrestrial escapade". The coaster was announced in 2017 and is finally slated to open sometime this summer. The coaster is going to highlight the new Wonders of Xandar Pavilion in the World Discovery area of the park which focuses on space and scientific exploration.

According to preliminary information, the coaster is an enclosed steel coaster featuring spinning cars. The track length is supposedly over a mile long.

For up-to-date information, including a forthcoming opening time, keep an eye on the official Disney World page for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Peppa Pig Theme Park

Location: Legoland, Winter Haven

Scheduled Opening Date: February 24th

Legoland Florida Resort is opening an entirely new theme park in February modeled after the popular children's series Peppa Pig. It bills itself as the world's first Peppa Pig theme park. The new park is catered towards small children and will feature a bevy of new attractions. At the time of opening, there are going to be six brand new rides including a roller coaster and a boat ride. The rides will be accompanied by twelve unique family-friendly attractions that will give everyone something to do.

Legoland is already one of the most affordable and family-friendly theme parks in Florida and the addition of Peppa Pig Theme Park will only add to that legacy. Single-day tickets for the new park are starting at just $30.99.

For up-to-date information regarding the new park check out their website.

