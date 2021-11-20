A 20 Year Streak Is At Stake For Tom Brady This Week

Tom Brady, 2020 Wikimedia Commons

Tom Brady holds a large number of records and streaks that continue to boggle the imagination. This week, one of those streaks is on the line. The Tom Brady led Buccanneers have lost two straight games after winning last year's Super Bowl. This week they play on Monday Night Football against the ailing New York Giants. If the Buccanneers, who are favored in the game, lose to the Giants, Tom Brady's streak will end.

A loss on Monday would give Tom Brady three straight losses. Tom Brady has not lost three straight NFL games since 2002. In the last two decades, Brady has only lost back-to-back games and never has let himself drop a third. That is incredible.

The 2002 season saw a young Tom Brady return to the helm after an improbable Super Bowl win the year before in which the Patriots downed the Rams 20-17. The Super Bowl victory was a huge shock. The Rams were heavy favorites after only losing two games all season and being undefeated on the road. Brady only threw for 145 yards and one touchdown in the win but that was enough in a defensive struggle.

Unfortunately, the next season did not go as planned. The Patriots would finish 9-7 and miss the playoffs in a disappointing outing that saw the team drop four straight games.

This was the last time that Tom Brady would ever have such a terrible slump of losses. The Patriots lost to the Chargers, Dolphins, Packers, and Broncos in weeks four through eight. In 2002, George W Bush was president, the #1 song was Lose Yourself by Eminem and a new generation of flip phones was released by Nokia.

2002 Patriot's schedule Wikipedia

This kind of streak is almost unbelievable in a sport where teams routinely finish below 500. Some teams, and subsequently their quarterbacks, lose six, seven, or eight games in a row. This year Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff have strung together some impressive losing streaks.

Tom Brady should be able to pull off the victory on Monday. The Buccanneers are currently eleven point favorites over the Giants. If Tom Brady wins and continues his streak of nearly two decades without losing three straight it will continue to cement his legacy as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

The Giants are hoping for an upset win that would raise their record to 4-6 and keep their season alive.

Speaking of three game losing streaks, Daniel Jones opened the season at the helm of the New York Giants and lost three straight right out of the gate.