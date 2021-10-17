Tampa, FL

Five Spooky Things To Do In Tampa This Halloween

Grant Piper News

Halloween is one of America's favorite holidays. It is a quintessential autumn experience and in the Tampa Bay area, it is the day that marks a more permanent change from summer weather to cooler, drier, fall weather. Anyone looking to celebrate Halloween this year in Tampa is spoiled for choice when it comes to top-notch spooky offerings.

Here are five awesome events to check out this Halloween season in the Tampa area.

UNDead In The Water

The most unique experience on this list is a giant World War II cargo ship that has been transformed into a massive floating haunt. It boasts over 60,000 square feet of eerie halls, musky rooms, and the natural creak of an old ship that saw tours of duty in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Visitors board the ship at Sparkman's Wharf on Tampa's waterfront and begin an epic and terrifying tour of one of America's best preserved military ships.

The event runs every Friday and Saturday night until Halloween from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM. Tickets are needed for entry and start at $28 but they are selling out fast.

If you are tired of the same old haunted house experience and are looking for something completely unique to Tampa UNDead In The Water is the number one event to check out this season.

You can find more information on their website.

Scream-A-Geddon

Located in quaint Dade City in Pasco County, Scream-A-Geddon has garnered a reputation as one of the most thrilling and intense haunted house experiences in the country. Scream-A-Geddon is a full scare experience that sprawls over six unique attractions including a bayou-themed scare zone new in 2021. This is not a family-friendly experience. This is one of the most extreme Halloween experiences available. The scenes are so intense they require you to sign a waiver before participating.

Food, beer, games, and places to relax between trips into the experiences are also available. Scream-A-Geddon runs daily through Halloween and is open late. Tickets start at $29 on select days but can go as high as $60. You can repurchase tickets here.

If you are a Halloween fanatic looking for the best scare in Tampa Bay, Scream-A-Geddon is where you will find it.

Haunted Water Taxi

Every year, Tampa's popular Pirate Water Taxi transforms into the Haunted Water Taxi. This is a chill ride through Tampa's scenic waterfront featuring spooky tales, costumed taxi captains, and a look at Tampa's Halloween decor. Tampa is an old city with some truly haunted places and riders will be regaled with tales of the city's ghostly pirate past.

The tours run on select weekend nights from now until Halloween. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Walk ups are welcome but they advise that only pre-purchased ticket holders are guaranteed a spot. Check them out at their website for more information.

Howl-O-Scream

One of the most popular, Halloween events in Tampa is Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens. This event transforms Tampa's very own amusement park into a spooky time that is fun for all. Guests can ride their favorite roller coasters in the dark, see the animals after sunset and stroll through various themed scare zones. Scares range from mild to intense in various areas throughout the park allowing guests to cater to their preferences.

There are multiple haunted houses, roaming open air scare zones, food, drinks, and shows. Howl-O-Scream is also coming to Sea World this year if you want to check out their sister production in Orlando.

Tickets are available here. Howl-O-Scream is a separate event that takes place after the closing of traditional Busch Gardens.

Ybor City Ghost Tours

Ybor City is Tampa's premier historic district featuring bars, restaurants, and old industrial buildings from Tampa's past. Some of the oldest buildings in the city are clustered in this area making it perfect for ghost tours. There are a variety of Halloween tours happening in Ybor this year from a typical ghost tour through Tampa's most haunted places to a Halloween themed pub crawl that mixes scary stories with terrifyingly delicious spirits. There are dates available for both. Get a taste of Tampa's history with this unique opportunity to experience Ybor's local haunts during the spookiest time of the year.

