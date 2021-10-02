Why Is Runescape So Popular After 20 Years?

Grant Piper News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5pn3_0cFCaLWV00
Old School Runescape LogoRunescape

Runescape first launched to the world twenty years ago in 2001. Twenty years is a lifetime in terms of the progression of modern technology. Few things that were proudly launched in 2001 in the technology space are still around today. But Runescape is. How has an online game twenty years in the making managed to continue to entice new and old gamers alike in the face of mounting competition and technological innovation?

A tried and true formula

Runescape's parent company, Jagex, has gone through multiple owners and various iterations of the leadership team in the past two decades but they have maintained their commitment to a tried and true formula that continues to work. Runescape blends traditional RPG quests with a large open world with sandbox crafting and player-versus-player options into one massive game that offers something for everyone. Runescape's core gameplay has not changed much in the past twenty years. For some games, that would be a death sentence but for Runescape, it has been its saving grace.

Players are constantly enticed by Runescape's cycle of questing, leveling, grinding, crafting, and questing again. Even as the genre continues to evolve around it, Runescape has been a comforting constant in a world filled with unstoppable change.

Something for everyone

One of the things that have made this game so popular for so long is that it offers something for everyone. Gamers who enjoy questing will be thrilled to find hundreds of quests and mini-quests to complete across an expansive map. Players who enjoy gathering and crafting will be treated to dozens of different types of herbs, trees, fish, animals, ores, and weapons to find, learn and create. The daring gamers who enjoy player-versus-player action will find multiple avenues to pit their combat skills against other living players. Oh, and there are also a host of minigames as well.

Every type of gamer can find something to do on Runescape which is why it has had such broad appeal for so long. You can fish all day at the same spot or spend hours traveling through multiple biomes chasing tangled questlines. Players can participate in hardcore raids and tackle difficult bosses with friends or they can mindlessly kill zombies for loot all day. And these activities can seamlessly be picked up and dropped as the player sees fit. That is a sort of unbridled freedom that very few games offer.

Not slowing down

Despite turning twenty this year Runescape shows no signs of slowing down. Today, it has two iterations of its popular game, Runescape 3 and Old School Runescape. Both games have tens of thousands of active players online at any given time. Each branch of the game is being actively developed and continues to add new and fresh content monthly. And subscribers can swap between the modern iteration of Runescape and Old School Runescape seamlessly. There was even a new HD module developed by third-party fans to help give Old School Runescape a modern makeover that launched this year to great fanfare.

There are multiple big games launched every year but few games can hope to have a twenty-year run like Runescape has. Even developers do not think their games will last for such a long period of time. Runescape's industry defying success has people wondering, can the fabled game last another twenty years? Only time will tell.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

A freelance writer with a passion for current events, politics, and history. I've been into the news from an age when people thought it was weird to be into the news.

Tampa, FL
284 followers

More from Grant Piper News

The World Is Facing A Cascading Energy Crisis Right Before Peak Power Season

A stunned Lebanese population watched the lights go out across the entire country this past weekend. The power plants that keep the lights on ran out of fuel and were shut down. On Monday, one of their key oil facilities caught fire only adding to the fuel problems. The crisis weary nation fumed as their government scrambled to try and get the power plants back up and running. Lebanon's power crisis is not an isolated incident and it brings to light a growling global supply issue in the power market.

Read full story
3 comments
Tampa, FL

Construction Underway At Tampa's Newest Solar Farm

Construction at the new Mountain View solar farm in Pasco County is well underway as part of a commitment by Tampa Electric to boost their sources of green energy. Mountain View is one of ten planned projects to increase Tampa's solar power potential. When the projects are complete Tampa Electric (TECO) says that 7% of Tampa's total power supply will come from the sun. It is a bold initiative that TECO hopes will propel Tampa into a greener future.

Read full story
Florida State

Pressure On Laundrie Family Increases In Florida

Banner flew over the house of Brian Laundrie's parents.momandpaparazzi.com / SplashNews. Brian Laundrie is wanted on federal fraud charges and remains the sole person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. He is still missing after disappearing weeks ago from his parents' home in North Port, Florida. Public anger and frustration continue to build surrounding his disappearance and many believe that his family knows more than they are letting on. The high emotions have led to a near constant presence of protestors outside of the Laundrie home since Brian's disappearance in September.

Read full story
109 comments

Mysterious Havana Syndrome Illness Might Be Crickets and Mass Delusion

Historical sketches of various cricket species.Insects, their way and means of living, R. E. Snodgrass, 1930. A new report has surfaced from 2018 claiming that Havana Syndrome is simply noisy crickets. Havana Syndrome is a condition that causes a rapid onset of pressure in the head, headache, balance issues, and tinnitus. Over the years, multiple overseas workers have reported feeling these symptoms that often occur in American embassies on foreign soil. The strange occurrence has led some to believe that Havana Syndrome is a new kind of weapon being tested and used on Americans by foreign powers.

Read full story
4 comments
Wesley Chapel, FL

Krateoberfest In Wesley Chapel Cancelled Due To Weather

Krateoberfest has been canceled. The event, which was scheduled to take place Saturday, October 9th, was canned due to "dangerous" weather concerns. The event was due to occur at the Grove Theater in Wesley Chapel, Florida, and had been planned for months.

Read full story

The Treasury Is Considering Minting a Trillion Dollar Coin

The United States is facing a budget impasse. A deadlock in Congress is causing a headache for financiers around the world as spending and budget bills remain stranded in the legislature. On the one hand, Democrats are hoping to push through two bills amounting to trillions of dollars in new spending, on the other hand, in order to get the funding for the bills, the debt ceiling has to be raised. Currently, the United States is running up against its borrowing limit with trillions of dollars in debt still owed to creditors.

Read full story
3 comments

Four Issues Due To Impact This Holiday Season

Christmas is supposed to be the most joyous time of the year but this year's holiday season is already beset on all sides by problems. As the holiday season continues to loom in the near future, a slew of issues is making themselves known that threaten to derail the celebrations for the second year in a row. There are growing worries involving travel and transportation, the price and availability of goods, and the continuing pandemic. Here are four reasons why Christmas 2021 might not be as jolly as some people hope.

Read full story
29 comments

We Are Going To Run Out Of Hurricane Names Again. New Rules and What's Next

Hurricane as seen from the ISS high above Earth.NASA. As the 2021 hurricane season continues to plod on, it appears more likely that the Atlantic is going to run out of names for the second consecutive year. Each season, a list of 21 names is submitted for storms that reach tropical storm strength or greater. In the past, once those names were used up, NOAA and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) switched over to Greek alphabet letters. Greek letters were used extensively in 2020 with powerful storms such as Hurricane Eta and Hurricane Iota causing damage to the Caribbean. As powerful hurricanes continue to emerge late in the hurricane season, new naming rules had to be implemented.

Read full story
2 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Fair Set To End With a Bang

County fair events poster.Hillsborough County Fair. This week saw the Hillsborough County Fair take over the fairgrounds for days of family fun, food, games, rides, and animal showcases. The fair kicked off on September 23rd promising a taste of the coming autumn and events for the whole family. After a week of smooth success, the fair is ready to cap this year's run with a lineup of exciting events that are sure to turn heads.

Read full story

Amazon's New MMO Is Making The Rest of the Genre Feel Dated

Amazon Games released their first title, New World, on September 28th to much fanfare. New World is a brand new MMORPG adventure made by Amazon. The game was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in that period hype for the game only reached new heights. The game promises to be an open-world sandbox experience focused on crafting, gathering, and PVP. After a rocky launch that saw queues for the game stretch into the thousands of players, people are now able to smoothly play the game and the results have been positive so far. There are many elements of New World that are starting to make other MMORPG games feel stale and outdated.

Read full story
Florida State

Rainy Season Is Over and Now It Is Florida's Time To Shine

Even Florida gets fall, as seen on the campus of the Unviersity of Florida.Suiseiseki / CC BY 3.0. It is a shame that most people visit Florida during the summer months. Summer is when Florida is the hottest, most humid, and is bombarded by daily rain and violent storms. The beaches are nice, the pools are cool and the theme parks are always a joy but Florida's meteorological strength is not in the summer, it is in the fall and winter. After the rainmaker is shut off and the humidity fades away Floridians are left with some of the most beautiful weather in the country.

Read full story

Dog The Bounty Hunter Seen Pounding on the Door of Brian Laundrie's House

In a scene that only serves to highlight the strangeness of the case unfolding before the nation, Duane Lee Chapman, 68, also more popularly known as Dog The Bounty Hunter, was seen at the residence of Brian Laundrie's parents' house. Laundrie has been missing for over two weeks now and is believed to have fled into a nearby wilderness preserve after telling his parents he was going on a hike. Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in the investigation surrounding Gabby Petito's murder and is wanted on federal fraud charges after it was discovered that he improperly used a debit card that was not in his name for an amount of $1000 or more. His disappearance and status as a missing person have drawn national attention, including that of Dog The Bounty Hunter.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy