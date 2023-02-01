What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

Winter Fair 2023 will be at the Expo Center of the New York State Fairgrounds. Photo by Steve Becker of Premier Promotions

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.

“We are excited to continue the tradition," said promoter Steve Becher in a media release. " Everyone loves the New York State Fair! We want to give families a chance to experience elements of the Fair during the winter."

Various food vendors, crafters, businesses and non-profit organizations, along with rides, entertainment and special features will come to Syracuse for the weekend. Inside the expo center, nearly twenty food exhibitors will offer a variety of local meal options ranging from classic state fair foods to greek cuisine. A staple of the New York State Fair, Villa Pizze Fritte will sponsor the food court.

The midway will have rides such as the Scrambler, the Spider, Giant Slide, the Sea Ray, Merry-go-round, and Dragon Coaster. Photo by Steve Becker of Premier Promotions

Main Event Amusements will bring midway rides and carnival games for children serving as an 'entertainment boost' for families during the coldest time of year according to New York State Assemblyman, William Magnarelli. A giant slide, merry go round, fun house, coaster and train are just a few of the attractions scheduled to be at Winter Fair 2023.

In addition to midway attractions, a variety of ice sculptures will line the walk way leading to the expo center and Onondaga County will sponsor fireworks Friday and Saturday nights at 9:30 p.m..

Photo by Steve Becker of Premier Promotions

"We are proud to once again be a sponsor for this fun, family friendly event," Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, "The Winter Fair continues to grow each year and I want to thank Amazon for stepping up to help make this event happen. I encourage everyone to check out all the new and exciting things happening at Winter Fair 2023."