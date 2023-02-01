Syracuse, NY

What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

Grant Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ia3bK_0kZGDNtm00
Winter Fair 2023 will be at the Expo Center of the New York State Fairgrounds.Photo bySteve Becker of Premier Promotions

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.

“We are excited to continue the tradition," said promoter Steve Becher in a media release. " Everyone loves the New York State Fair! We want to give families a chance to experience elements of the Fair during the winter."

Various food vendors, crafters, businesses and non-profit organizations, along with rides, entertainment and special features will come to Syracuse for the weekend. Inside the expo center, nearly twenty food exhibitors will offer a variety of local meal options ranging from classic state fair foods to greek cuisine. A staple of the New York State Fair, Villa Pizze Fritte will sponsor the food court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIOBY_0kZGDNtm00
The midway will have rides such as the Scrambler, the Spider, Giant Slide, the Sea Ray, Merry-go-round, and Dragon Coaster.Photo bySteve Becker of Premier Promotions

Main Event Amusements will bring midway rides and carnival games for children serving as an 'entertainment boost' for families during the coldest time of year according to New York State Assemblyman, William Magnarelli. A giant slide, merry go round, fun house, coaster and train are just a few of the attractions scheduled to be at Winter Fair 2023.

In addition to midway attractions, a variety of ice sculptures will line the walk way leading to the expo center and Onondaga County will sponsor fireworks Friday and Saturday nights at 9:30 p.m..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4No9mD_0kZGDNtm00
Photo bySteve Becker of Premier Promotions
"We are proud to once again be a sponsor for this fun, family friendly event," Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, "The Winter Fair continues to grow each year and I want to thank Amazon for stepping up to help make this event happen. I encourage everyone to check out all the new and exciting things happening at Winter Fair 2023."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# syracuse ny# ithaca ny# winter fair# new york state fair# children fun

Comments / 3

Published by

Grant Johnson is an award-winning visual storyteller and video producer. Coverage includes business and dining, transportation and development, education and county news.

Ithaca, NY
67 followers

More from Grant Johnson

Ithaca, NY

TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasible

(ITHACA, NY) At the first monthly meeting of the year, the Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) Board of Directors voted to approve a 20 percent budget increase to the company's annual budget and formally accepted a report that states the organization is not in a place to offer free transit.

Read full story
Tompkins County, NY

Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins County

(ITHACA, NY) U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday $8.5 million in funding for infrastructure and community development projects across the Southern Tier. Ithaca and Tompkins County are among the communities to receive funding for projects.

Read full story
Ithaca, NY

$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to public

(ITHACA, NY) A draft plan for the capital improvement of Cass Park totaling $27,992,850 is now in the hands of the Ithaca community. The City of Ithaca, Ithaca Youth Bureau and their consultants Barton & Loguidice published the draft capital plan for Cass Park, located at 701 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca, on the city website to get the public’s comment on the proposed plans. The project assesses and prioritizes the capital needs of the park to be improved over the next ten years, making the park accessible to all of Tompkins County.

Read full story
Ithaca, NY

City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community Award

Since the launch of the Ithaca Green New Deal, cities all over the country have adopted similar programs.(Courtesy City of Ithaca) (ITHACA, NY) An ambitious initiative by the City of Ithaca to achieve carbon neutrality community-wide by 2030 is being awarded the 2022 Climate Champion Community Award Winner by the US Green Building Council.

Read full story
Ithaca, NY

Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney General

The Commons West Apartments are located on East State Street and managed by Ithaca Renting.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) An Ithaca proprietor of over 500 residential units is in a lawsuit with New York Attorney General Letitia James for denying housing to low-income tenants. Jason Fane is the owner of Ithaca Renting which is responsible for residential and commercial properties in the Downtown Ithaca Commons and Collegetown near Cornell’s campus.

Read full story
7 comments
Ithaca, NY

L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to Ithaca

L.L. Bean’s bootmobile and pop-up shop are coming to Ithaca this week. Photo from 2021 Cornell University pop-up event.Grant Johnson. (ITHACA, NY) L.L. Bean’s bootmobile will roll back into Ithaca this week at Cornell University and in downtown Ithaca.

Read full story
1 comments
Ithaca, NY

Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photo

Ithaca Falls is located just outside of downtown Ithaca and has a 150 feet drop, according to Visit Ithaca.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) A 35-year-old man died from injuries sustained from slipping and falling into the base of Ithaca Falls located off Lake St. on Tuesday afternoon.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy