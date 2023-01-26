Ithaca, NY

$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to public

Grant Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uz18L_0kRL2W5u00
An overall map of the Cass Park capital plan depicts improvements to fields, parking, drainage and other areas.Photo byBarton & Loguidice, City of Ithaca

(ITHACA, NY) A draft plan for the capital improvement of Cass Park totaling $27,992,850 is now in the hands of the Ithaca community.

The City of Ithaca, Ithaca Youth Bureau and their consultants Barton & Loguidice published the draft capital plan for Cass Park, located at 701 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca, on the city website to get the public’s comment on the proposed plans. The project assesses and prioritizes the capital needs of the park to be improved over the next ten years, making the park accessible to all of Tompkins County.

Cass Park is a 138-acre park with a covered ice rink, arena, Olympic size swimming pool, tennis courts, 20 athletic playing fields, picnic pavilions and playgrounds, according to its website. Facilities such as the large picnic pavilion can be rented from April to October through the Ithaca Youth Bureau.

Improvements to Cass Park are proposed to take place over 10 years, beginning in 2023 and concluding in 2032. According to the proposed plan, the project is split into three phases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGKhn_0kRL2W5u00
A rendering depicts an addition to the existing Cass Park Rink.Photo byBarton & Loguidice, City of Ithaca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzSXn_0kRL2W5u00
Conceptual imaging for bathrooms is included in the 374-page draft plan released to the public.Photo byBarton & Loguidice, City of Ithaca

Each phase tackles different areas of the park. Highlights of the improvements include new bathroom buildings, drainage, field enhancements, parking, wayfinding signage, an ice rink addition and playground replacements. See a full breakdown of the project and its three phases below:

Phase one: 1 to 2 years (2023-2024)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ls5eL_0kRL2W5u00
Photo byGrant Johnson, City of Ithaca

Phase two: 3 to 5 years (2025-2027)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIi0V_0kRL2W5u00
Photo byGrant Johnson, City of Ithaca

Phase three: 6 to 10 years (2028-2032)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZU80v_0kRL2W5u00
Photo byGrant Johnson, City of Ithaca

The City of Ithaca Engineering Office asks for feedback on the drafted plans in a public input form. The community is asked to answer the following questions in their feedback: Does the report capture the kind of improvements needed in Cass Park? Does the report prioritize these improvements in the right order and on the right timeline?

The city requests feedback on the draft plan by February 24.

