L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to Ithaca

L.L. Bean’s bootmobile and pop-up shop are coming to Ithaca this week. Photo from 2021 Cornell University pop-up event. Grant Johnson

(ITHACA, NY) L.L. Bean’s bootmobile will roll back into Ithaca this week at Cornell University and in downtown Ithaca.

The outdoor clothing brand will bring its pop-up shop and bootmobile to Cornell University on October 25 and 26 on Ho Plaza outside the Cornell Store. An advertisement says the pop-up shop will feature “exclusive discounts, special giveaways and popular L.L. Bean products.”

After making a stop at Cornell, the bootmobile will head downtown to the Press Bay Backlot in Downtown Ithaca. The pop-up shop will be open October 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The second pop-up will feature the same benefits as the first at Cornell University.

“At L.L. Bean we are all about encouraging people to experience the gorgeous outdoors and as you know, Ithaca is ‘gorges’,” Experiential Marketing Specialist Molly Swindall said at Cornell University’s event in 2021. “The bootmobile and pop-up shop have been touring around to give people the gear they need to adventure outside and adventure together."

The bootmobile is a 13-foot-tall replica of the icon L.L. Bean Boot, created to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary in 2012. The pop-up shop accompanies the bootmobile on the road and sells popular L.L. Bean products, according to the company's website.

"We look for areas where there is not an L.L. Bean store nearby because people need gear for the outdoors so we bring it to them," Swindall said.

2022 marks the second year in a row that L.L. Bean's bootmobile and pop-up shop set foot in Ithaca after the company stopped in the Press Bay Backlot and Cornell University in 2021.

"No matter who you are and what you are doing, a giant boot can bring you together," Swindall said.