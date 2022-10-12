Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photo

Ithaca Falls is located just outside of downtown Ithaca and has a 150 feet drop, according to Visit Ithaca. (Grant Johnson)

(ITHACA, NY) A 35-year-old man died from injuries sustained from slipping and falling into the base of Ithaca Falls located off Lake St. on Tuesday afternoon.

Harish Nekkalapu, of Windsor, Ontario, Canada climbed up the base of the falls to capture a photo when he slipped and fell into the water, according to a media release.

At 2:03 p.m. When Ithaca Police officers arrived, Nekkalapu had been pulled out of the waterfall by several persons and was unconscious. CPR was performed until the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance arrived.

Bangs Ambulance transported Nekkalapu to Cayuga Medical Center where he later died from injuries sustained from drowning at the base of the waterfall.

The incident at Ithaca Falls on Tuesday, October 11, was determined to be accidental by an Ithaca Police investigation.

In May 2021 a Cornell University sophomore, Philip Zukowski, also died after slipping into Ithaca Falls, according to the Cornell Daily Sun which reported on the student’s death.

Zukowski’s family filed a personal lawsuit in Tompkins County in May against the City of Ithaca claiming the city was negligent in maintaining the Ithaca Falls nature area, according to court documents.

A sign outside the nature area states that the water plunging over the Ithaca Falls creates a “deep pool with dangerous undercurrents, which can trap even the strongest swimmers.” Swimming is strictly prohibited, as it can be deadly.

The Ithaca Falls is the most powerful waterfall in the region and has a drop of 150 feet and a width of 175 feet, according to Visit Ithaca.