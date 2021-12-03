Seattle-Area Outdoor Holiday Events the Whole Family Can Enjoy

With COVID still an active force across the US, and health officials in Washington on the lookout for the Omicron variant , people may be wondering if there are any holiday activities they can do in an outdoor, socially-distanced way.

Luckily for us in the greater Seattle area, there are. While the perpetually gray and rainy Seattle weather may not immediately bring to mind thoughts of outdoor winter activities, there are still plenty to be had. Bundle up with layers, put on your winter boots, and check out one of these fun, family-friendly outdoor holiday events.

Holiday in the Park

Holiday in the Park is a free event at Seattle’s Volunteer Park. On December 9th from 6-8PM, attendees can enjoy a luminaria-lighted pathway, listen to live music, and snack on complimentary cookies and hot cocoa. Live musical performances will be provided by Seattle's Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians (STRUM) and The Dickens Carolers. There will also be an activity area just for kids, and the Conservatory will be open.

Attendees aged 12 or older will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

Garden d’Lights

Running from November 27th to December 31st, the Garden d’Lights event at the Bellevue Botanical Gardens is an annual tradition. There are more than half a million lights depicting various plants and animals on a path that spans a distance of around three-quarters of a mile. Tickets are $5 for people 11 years and older, with children 10 and younger able to attend for free.

If you’re planning on heading to the Garden d’Lights, be sure to buy your tickets ahead of time online, as they are for specific scheduled times to help with crowd control and won’t be sold at the gate. Additionally, anyone older than 5 in attendance will be required to wear a mask in any indoor setting, such as the gift shop or restrooms.

This event is open every night from 4:30-9:00 PM, including holidays.

Solstice Luminary Walk

Head to the Washington Park Arboretum at the UW Botanical Gardens on December 18th to celebrate the Winter Solstice at the Solstice Luminary Walk. Guests will be able to experience a walk through the forest lit by luminaries, food from the 314 Pie food truck, and live music from Bryan Rust. There will also be holiday craft activities and a “Phoenix Ceremony.”