How to make the most of your Halloweekends in Phoenix

Halloween is right around the corner, and there’s no shortage of events across the Valley to flaunt your costume or get your fill of frights.

For weekend warriors who want to keep the Halloween spirit alive all month long, here’s some ways to join in.

Boo-zy activities

If you’re over 21 and want to hit the bars this weekend, you have some options beyond your usual haunts.

On October 28, there’s going to be a Sip & Skate Ultimate Halloween Bash at Skateland roller rink in Mesa. You can get skates at the rink, but costumes and drinks are bring-your-own.

In Scottsdale, Crawl With Us is hosting its fifth annual Halloween Bar Crawl on October 29. Starting at Boondocks Patio & Grill and ending with an after party at Wasted Grain, attendees can tour Old Town’s favorite bars with waived covers and some complimentary drinks.

Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday through this spooky season, Four Peaks Brewery is hosting Haunted Brewery Tours. According to Four Peaks, “strange things have been going on” in its brewery. If you care to investigate, and sample their Pumpkin Porter while you’re at it, head to Tempe before the event ends November 2.

For a truly decadent drop of horror, Alwun House is holding the Monster’s Ball on October 29. Dance the night away in your masquerade costume or peruse its “infamously provocative” art gallery, just don’t forget to catch the Ghoulesque Show.

Spooktacular events

Celebrate all day by starting your Halloweekend with a gourmet brunch and drag show at Kähvi Coffee + Cafe in Phoenix. On October 29, the restaurant’s Halloween edition of its Drag Disco Brunch will feature specialty cocktails and villain-themed performances.

Also on the 29th, Collector’s Marketplace will be hosting Halloween Anime Fest 2022. Cosplayers and collectors can come to Phoenix for contests, shopping and live events.

If you’re interested in Phoenix’s history, paranormal or not, you may want to know more about the Orpheum Theatre. The Orpheum Ghost Tour will take you behind the scenes in one of the city’s spookiest historical landmarks. Tours will be held October 21 and 22, then the following weekend from October 28 to 30.

You can also participate in the age-old tradition of watching Rocky Horror Picture Show on Halloween in the Valley.

Landmark Scottsdale Quarter theater is offering a screening on the 31st. But if you have $79 and want to go all out, FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel is hosting a Rocky Horror Interactive Dinner on October 21 and 22.

All treats, no tricks - dog friendly fun

Humans aren’t the only ones who can have some Halloween fun. Dog owners that want to bring along their furry friends can check out these events around Phoenix.

Kicking off the festivities early, FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel is hosting a Barks and Boo-ze Halloween Brunch for dog owners 21 and over on Oct. 16. Guests can try a range of seasonal cocktails, and there’s special treats for your dog as well. There’s also a costume contest, dog astrological readings and much more.

On Oct. 27, W Scottsdale Hotel is hosting a Spooky Happy Hour and accompanying “Howl-O-Ween” dog costume contest. Pet parents can enter their dog for a chance to win a one night stay at the hotel, among other prizes.

The games continue at Friends for Life animal rescue’s Barktoberfest. The organization’s 24th annual festival offers a variety of competitions as well as food trucks and shopping for humans.

With such a wide range of events happening all month long, all you need to worry about is perfecting your costume and reserving tickets.

