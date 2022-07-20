Pinal County officials declare state of emergency over storm-related power outages

Kameleon007/GettyImages

By Grace Lieberman / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

After an emergency session meeting Tuesday, the Pinal County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency due to the storm damage and power outages in the area.

Around ten thousand residents in Eloy, Arizona City and surrounding areas lost power from the massive storm that hit the Valley on Sunday. Many are still without power, leaving residents vulnerable to the deadly summer heat.

Declaring a state of emergency allows officials to access additional resources or funds from the state, but the county’s Emergency Operations Center, APS, and sheriff’s office have been working since Sunday night to meet immediate needs.

County officials have established resources for residents including cooling centers, ice distribution centers, and overnight shelters.

The county’s website is also providing updates for residents on available resources.

Although APS expects power to be fully restored to the area tonight, county officials said residents will still need help restocking food supplies and urged residents to review the CDC’s guide on food safety after power outages.

In the emergency declaration announcement, county officials also thanked volunteers including the Red Cross, the City of Maricopa Community Emergency Response Team, and the Florence Community Emergency Response Team.