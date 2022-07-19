Emergency shelter set up in Pinal County after monsoon pummels the valley

Grace Lieberman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028r8D_0gkFCuCM00
David McNew/Getty Images

Grace Lieberman / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

After a weekend of heavy storms across Arizona, Pinal County officials have established an emergency shelter in Eloy for affected areas.

Robson Ranch will house those in need of shelter from the intense weather conditions and provide water, air conditioning and phone charging stations until 6p.m. Toltec Middle School’s gym will also be used as an overnight shelter.

Both shelters will also allow pets kenneled inside or with their owners and leashed in patio areas. Pinal County Animal Care and Control is also available to shelter pets on a first come, first serve basis.

Robson Ranch is located at 5687 W Robson Blvd. and Toltec Middle school is located at 3315 N. Toltec Road in Eloy.

Pinal County’s website is also providing information on updates related to the outages and shelters.

Arizona was slammed by a monsoon system this weekend, causing massive blackouts and flooding in some areas.

Tens of thousands of Arizonans lost power Sunday night due to storm conditions. According to the Arizona Public Service outage map, more than 3,800 customers in Arizona City and over 5,200 in Eloy lost power.

The US 60 eastbound was flooded in Mesa and State Route 87 was closed in both directions near Mesa due to fallen power lines and flooding. The National Weather service said winds were estimated to be between 80 and 100 mph in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

After Sunday’s chaos, the NWS reports significantly less extreme Monday with activity on the lower deserts expected to be isolated through the rest of the day.

Grace Lieberman is a business, science and technology reporter based in Phoenix, AZ

