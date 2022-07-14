Pinal County restaurants get top scores again in June food inspections

Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via GettyImages

By Grace Lieberman / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

Restaurants in Pinal County had another month of stellar performance on their food inspections in June.

The inspections have revealed an ongoing streak of stellar performance for food safety practices in Pinal restaurants. Almost all restaurants received an Excellent rating, only a handful were given a Satisfactory rating, and none got marks lower than that.

There are four categories for ratings, Excellent (E), Satisfactory (S), Needs Improvement (N), and Unacceptable (U).

Establishments with E ratings are found to be in full compliance, an S rating means the restaurant has one or more item out of compliance but previously observed problems are resolved, N means something was found out of compliance but previously observed problems were not fixed, and U means violations that pose an imminent health hazard were found.

Food inspections apply to any food establishment, not just restaurants. Grocery stores, schools, snack bars and any other community organization that serves food can be subject to inspection.

Here’s a list of the 35 restaurants in 11 cities across Pinal that were inspected this month:

Apache Junction:

Lucky Strikes - 1985 W. Apache Trail, Suite 2

Rating: E

No Munchies Way - 850 S. Ironwood Drive, Suite 108

Rating: E

Good Apple - 100 N Plaza Drive

Rating: E

The Subslingers - 124 S. Ironwood Drive, Suite 8

Rating: E

Casa Grande:

Taco Bell - 2814 N. Pinal Ave

Rating: E

Texas Roadhouse - 1902 E. Florence Blvd.

Rating: E

Florence:

Subway - 3235 N. Hunt Hwy, Suite 105

Rating: E

McDonald’s - 801 Pinal Parkway Ave.

Rating: E

Lidia’s Cocina at Old Pueblo - 505 S. Main St.

Rating: E

Jalapeños Restaurant - 981 S. Main St.

Rating: E

Burger King - 80 W. US Highway 287

Rating: E

A&M Pizza - 445 W. Highway 287

Rating: S

Gold Canyon:

Mr. Nelson’s Cookies - 6900 E. US Highway 60, Suite 112

Rating: E

Chen’s Chinese Bistro - 5341 S. Superstition Mountain Drive, Suite D101

Rating: S

Domino’s Pizza - 5311 S. Superstition Mountain Blvd.

McDonald’s - 7138 E. US Highway 60

Rating: E

Maricopa:

Helen’s Kitchen - 20987 N. John Wayne Pkwy., Suite B-101

Rating: E

Oracle:

Mel’s Burger Carry Out - 2400 W. Highway 77

Rating: E

El Rancho Robles - 1170 N. Rancho Robles Road

Rating: E

Ed’s Dogs - 31510 Amenity Drive

Rating: S

Queen Creek:

Salad & Go - 90 W. Ocotillo Road

Rating: E

Saddlebrooke:

Roadrunner Grill - 64500 E. Saddlebrooke Blvd.

Rating: E

San Tan Valley:

Rosati’s Pizza - 287 E. Hunt Highway, Suite 108

Rating: E

Greek’s Islands Grill - 270 E. Hunt Highway, Suite 9

Rating: E

Sonic Drive-In - 3061 W. Hunt Highway

Rating: E

San Tan Flats - 6185 W. Hunt Highway

Rating: E

Dairy Queen - 4059 W. Hunt Highway

Rating: E

Filiberto’s Mexican Food - 4059 W. Hunt Highway, Suite 1

Rating: E

Pizza Romano - 40615 N. Gantzel Road, Suite 103

Rating: S

San Tan Flats 2 - 6185 W. Hunt Highway

Rating: E

Domino’s Pizza - 3071 E. Hunt Highway, Suite 102

Superior:

Edwardo’s Pizza - 701 S. Belmont Ave.

Rating: E

Tucson:

Mesquite Grill - 38691 S. Mountainview Blvd.

Rating: S